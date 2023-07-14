Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies, and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund typically invests in securities of approximately 70-100 companies.

Emerging market countries are countries that (i) major international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, consider to be less economically mature than developed nations, such as the United States or most nations in Western Europe or (ii) are represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. Emerging market countries can include every nation whose market is not included in the MSCI World Index. The current MSCI World Index includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (i) its principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country, (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets countries or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging market country. By applying this test, it is possible that a particular company could be deemed to be located in more than one country. A company that is deemed to be located in both an emerging market country and a non-emerging market country may be considered by the Fund to be an emerging market company.

From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in a particular country, such as the People’s Republic of China (“China”). The Fund may invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may also invest in China through H Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in China that are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines a proprietary screening process with a fundamental research process to seek to identify high quality, attractively valued companies with improving operating performance that are receiving increasing investor attention as evidenced by stock price momentum which the Adviser measures by analyzing current stock price as compared to longer term moving averages of such stock price. The Adviser may sell a stock if the investment case is no longer valid, the stock reaches its fair value or the Adviser identifies a better investment opportunity.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.