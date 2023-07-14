Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$130 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of emerging market companies, and in other instruments, such as shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs” and, together with ADRs and EDRs, “Depositary Receipts”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund typically invests in securities of approximately 70-100 companies.
Emerging market countries are countries that (i) major international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, consider to be less economically mature than developed nations, such as the United States or most nations in Western Europe or (ii) are represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. Emerging market countries can include every nation whose market is not included in the MSCI World Index. The current MSCI World Index includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.
The Fund considers a company to be an emerging market company if: (i) its principal securities trading market is in an emerging market country, (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis it derives 50% or more of its annual revenue or profits from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging market countries or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets countries or (iii) it is organized under the laws of, or has a principal office in, an emerging market country. By applying this test, it is possible that a particular company could be deemed to be located in more than one country. A company that is deemed to be located in both an emerging market country and a non-emerging market country may be considered by the Fund to be an emerging market company.
From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in a particular country, such as the People’s Republic of China (“China”). The Fund may invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”). Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program designed to, among other things, enable foreign investments in China. The Fund may also invest in China through H Shares, which are shares of companies incorporated in China that are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
In selecting investments to buy for the Fund, the Adviser combines a proprietary screening process with a fundamental research process to seek to identify high quality, attractively valued companies with improving operating performance that are receiving increasing investor attention as evidenced by stock price momentum which the Adviser measures by analyzing current stock price as compared to longer term moving averages of such stock price. The Adviser may sell a stock if the investment case is no longer valid, the stock reaches its fair value or the Adviser identifies a better investment opportunity.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
|Period
|ZEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|58.70%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|70.09%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|61.70%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|41.58%
|2021
|-4.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|64.49%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.27%
|2019
|4.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|58.61%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ZEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|56.43%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|64.55%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|61.88%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ZEMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|41.58%
|2021
|-4.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|64.49%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|65.27%
|2019
|4.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|58.91%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|ZEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|130 M
|717 K
|102 B
|69.62%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|10
|6734
|48.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.5 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|66.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.72%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|50.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.62%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|71.32%
|Cash
|4.38%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|24.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|42.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|36.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|29.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|38.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.32%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|38.03%
|Financial Services
|22.00%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|53.39%
|Basic Materials
|14.52%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|4.74%
|Consumer Defense
|7.43%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|29.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.09%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|91.93%
|Communication Services
|7.00%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|73.24%
|Industrials
|6.03%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|48.27%
|Utilities
|4.35%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|9.09%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|49.04%
|Healthcare
|1.80%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|83.61%
|Real Estate
|1.22%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|62.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Non US
|94.91%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|63.28%
|US
|0.71%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|49.81%
|ZEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|34.83%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|26.20%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ZEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.40%
|5.75%
|9.09%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ZEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ZEMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|89.64%
|ZEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|69.66%
|ZEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ZEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ZEMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|40.63%
|ZEMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2018
3.51
3.5%
Archie is the portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Equity Strategy in the 4Factor team at Ninety One. He joined Ninety One in 2008 from WestLB Mellon Asset Management where he was responsible for managing Latin American portfolios and maintaining the analytical coverage for this region. Prior to this, Archie worked for Deutsche Bank for seven years, starting as head of regional research in Hong Kong, then becoming a regional media analyst, and moving to London where he marketed Deutsche’s Asian equity product to institutional clients. Prior to this, Archie worked for BZW Asia in Hong Kong where he sold Asian equities to clients. Also in Hong Kong, Archie worked as an investment analyst for Crosby Securities before being promoted to head of Hong Kong research and deputy managing director, and subsequently moving to their sales team. He started his career at Royal Life Fund Management in London as an investment analyst. Archie graduated in 1986 from the University of Sheffield with a degree in Business Studies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
