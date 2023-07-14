Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
Net Assets
$8.81 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.2%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|YTD
|8.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|16.47%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|22.64%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|49.26%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|72.38%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|90.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|YACKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|65.44%
|2021
|7.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|55.57%
|2020
|1.3%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|19.47%
|2019
|1.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|94.72%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|76.07%
|YACKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YACKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.81 B
|1 M
|151 B
|14.25%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|1727
|71.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.46 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|8.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.20%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|17.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YACKX % Rank
|Stocks
|84.26%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|97.37%
|Cash
|14.96%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|1.64%
|Bonds
|0.77%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|3.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|85.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|85.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|85.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YACKX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|20.87%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|1.98%
|Communication Services
|17.85%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|1.07%
|Technology
|16.03%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|17.66%
|Financial Services
|12.36%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|92.33%
|Energy
|8.86%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|32.10%
|Industrials
|8.59%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|81.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.94%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|35.23%
|Basic Materials
|4.35%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|26.82%
|Healthcare
|4.15%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|98.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|98.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|97.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YACKX % Rank
|US
|56.63%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|99.59%
|Non US
|27.63%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|0.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YACKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.22%
|Corporate
|4.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.02%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|86.06%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|86.20%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|86.20%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|YACKX % Rank
|US
|0.77%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|3.45%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|85.55%
|YACKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|72.21%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|78.09%
|YACKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|YACKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|75.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|YACKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|11.04%
|YACKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YACKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.44%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|95.01%
|YACKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|YACKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|YACKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|65.25%
|YACKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$1.908
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.339
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mr. Subotky is Partner and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2001, having previously worked as a General Partner at Peterschmidt Ventures and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Subotky received a BMusic from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. Jason is a co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund and is a member of the Management Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Sues joined Yacktman in August 2013, after graduating with an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. From 2010-2013, he ran Value Uncovered, an investment website focused on value-oriented research and fundamental analysis. Prior to business school (2009-2011), he worked at rPath, Inc. as a Business Analyst and Sales Manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
