Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.