AMG Yacktman Fund

mutual fund
YACKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.93 -0.16 -0.69%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (YACKX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Yacktman Fund

YACKX | Fund

$22.93

$8.81 B

1.44%

$0.33

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$8.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$25,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

YACKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Yacktman Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 06, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Yacktman

Fund Description

YACKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YACKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -13.6% 215.2% 17.78%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 25.64%
3 Yr 6.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 49.09%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.4% 29.3% 66.10%
10 Yr -0.2%* -17.0% 13.3% 73.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YACKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.44%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 55.48%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 19.47%
2019 1.8% -9.2% 10.4% 94.72%
2018 -3.6% -9.4% 3.1% 56.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period YACKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -13.6% 215.2% 16.47%
1 Yr 7.8% -58.6% 197.5% 22.64%
3 Yr 6.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 49.26%
5 Yr -0.7%* -15.2% 31.9% 72.38%
10 Yr -0.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 90.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period YACKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -65.1% 22.3% 65.44%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 55.57%
2020 1.3% -8.4% 56.7% 19.47%
2019 1.8% -9.2% 10.4% 94.72%
2018 -3.6% -8.9% 3.3% 76.07%

NAV & Total Return History

YACKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

YACKX Category Low Category High YACKX % Rank
Net Assets 8.81 B 1 M 151 B 14.25%
Number of Holdings 60 2 1727 71.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.46 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 8.21%
Weighting of Top 10 37.20% 5.0% 99.2% 17.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 10.13%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High YACKX % Rank
Stocks 		84.26% 28.02% 125.26% 97.37%
Cash 		14.96% -88.20% 71.98% 1.64%
Bonds 		0.77% 0.00% 80.18% 3.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 85.96%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 85.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 85.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YACKX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		20.87% 0.00% 34.10% 1.98%
Communication Services 		17.85% 0.00% 26.58% 1.07%
Technology 		16.03% 0.00% 54.02% 17.66%
Financial Services 		12.36% 0.00% 58.05% 92.33%
Energy 		8.86% 0.00% 54.00% 32.10%
Industrials 		8.59% 0.00% 42.76% 81.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.94% 0.00% 22.74% 35.23%
Basic Materials 		4.35% 0.00% 21.69% 26.82%
Healthcare 		4.15% 0.00% 30.08% 98.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 98.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 97.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YACKX % Rank
US 		56.63% 24.51% 121.23% 99.59%
Non US 		27.63% 0.00% 41.42% 0.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YACKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.09% 0.00% 100.00% 83.22%
Corporate 		4.91% 0.00% 100.00% 13.02%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 86.06%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 86.20%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 86.20%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.46%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High YACKX % Rank
US 		0.77% 0.00% 63.04% 3.45%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 85.55%

YACKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

YACKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.04% 45.41% 72.21%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 23.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 78.09%

Sales Fees

YACKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

YACKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 75.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

YACKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 488.00% 11.04%

YACKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

YACKX Category Low Category High YACKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.44% 0.00% 41.90% 95.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

YACKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

YACKX Category Low Category High YACKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.09% -1.51% 4.28% 65.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

YACKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

YACKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Yacktman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2002

19.43

19.4%

Mr. Yacktman is Chief Investment Officer, Partner, and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined Yacktman Asset Management in 1993 as an analyst and has been co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund since 2002. In 2006 he was named Co-Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President of Yacktman Asset Management. Stephen was a finalist for Morningstar’s Domestic-Stock Manager of the Year award in 2011. He graduated from Brigham Young University with an economics degree and MBA. He is a member of the Management Committee of the firm.

Jason Subotky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Subotky is Partner and Portfolio Manager of Yacktman Asset Management. He joined the firm in 2001, having previously worked as a General Partner at Peterschmidt Ventures and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Subotky received a BMusic from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. Jason is a co-manager for AMG Yacktman Focused Fund and AMG Yacktman Fund and is a member of the Management Committee.

Adam Sues

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Sues joined Yacktman in August 2013, after graduating with an MBA from University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. From 2010-2013, he ran Value Uncovered, an investment website focused on value-oriented research and fundamental analysis. Prior to business school (2009-2011), he worked at rPath, Inc. as a Business Analyst and Sales Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

