Mrs. Mossow has been a Senior Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2017 and a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc since January 2016. She was a Portfolio Manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc from January 2016 to January 2017. Mrs. Mossow has been an Assistant Vice President of Oppenheimer since January 2011 and an Associate Portfolio Manager of the firm since June 2013. She was a Portfolio Research Analyst of the Sub-Adviser from June 2011 to June 2013 and was a Credit Analyst of the Sub-Adviser from May 2007 to May 2011. She was a Risk Management Analyst at Manning & Napier Associates from September 2006 to May 2007 and was an Analyst/Trading Assistant at The Baupost Group from August 2000 to March 2006. Mrs. Mossow is a portfolio manager and a trader for the Fund and other Oppenheimer funds.