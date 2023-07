Chuck Burge joined Invesco in 2002 as a portfolio manager and has held various positions with increased responsibility within the Taxable Investment grade team. He assumed his mutual fund management responsibilities in 2009 across a series of strategies, including the US Core Plus Bond Fund. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Burge spent seven years with Criterion Investment Management. He entered the industry in 1993. Mr. Burge earned a BS degree in economics from Texas A&M University. He also earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Rice University.