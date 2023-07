Mr. Sallee joined the firm in 2005 and is an Executive Committee member and a member of the Tortoise Development Committee and serves as President of the Tortoise platform. He oversees Tortoise’s energy investment team and Tortoise/Ecofin co-managed energy products. Mr. Sallee serves as president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. closed-end funds, and is a member of the Investment Committee. He has more than 21 years of industry experience and regularly speaks on national media (CNBC). Previously, he served for five years as a senior financial analyst with Aquila, Inc., where he was responsible for analysis of capital allocation at the firm’s communications infrastructure subsidiary, Everest Connections. Mr. Sallee serves on the National Board of Directors of the Gabby Krause Foundation, an organization dedicated to bringing joy, laughter and relief to children fighting life threatening disease. Mr. Sallee graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri with a degree in business administration. He is a CFA® charterholder.