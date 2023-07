Omstead is president and chief executive officer of Tekla Capital Management, formerly known as Hambrecht & Quist Capital Management, Inc. Before joining the adviser, Omstead was president and CEO of Reprogenesis, Inc., a private development stage biotech company developing therapies in the field of regenerative medicine. Before joining Reprogenesis, he was senior vice president, research and development at Cytotherapeutics, Inc., a public biotech company that developed CNS therapies.