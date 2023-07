Stefan Frischknecht is a Fund Manager and Head of Swiss equity fund management at Schroders, since joining on 1.1.1999. The team manages Swiss all-cap as well as Swiss and European small & mid cap funds / mandates. Being close to the target investment firms, the approach is fundamental and bottom-up with a bias towards value, quality and small size. He joined Schroders in 1999 and is based in Zurich. Stefan was Fund manager and financial analyst at ABB Investment Managemet from 1995 to 1998, which involved management of Swiss and emerging European equity portfolios as well as analysing stocks in the financial sector. He was Credit analyst at Swiss Bank Corporation (now UBS) from 1994 to 1995, which involved analysis and support of international issuers in the Swiss franc bond market. Qualifications: CFA Charterholder; MSc from the University of Bern, Switzerland.