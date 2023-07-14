Home
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

XSTKX | Fund

$28.24

$453 M

0.00%

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.8%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$453 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

XSTKX | Fund

$28.24

$453 M

0.00%

1.13%

XSTKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    15929548
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Wick

Fund Description

XSTKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XSTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -29.2% 72.6% 78.97%
1 Yr 8.3% -40.8% 65.2% 79.83%
3 Yr 9.2%* -40.5% 27.8% 24.55%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.6% 25.2% 46.08%
10 Yr 5.9%* -15.1% 24.7% 50.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XSTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.1% -73.9% 35.7% 32.89%
2021 12.8% -25.6% 45.1% 12.50%
2020 5.9% 1.8% 60.0% 95.75%
2019 8.4% -15.0% 13.7% 32.51%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 75.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XSTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -54.1% 72.3% 61.80%
1 Yr 8.3% -62.3% 65.2% 56.84%
3 Yr 9.2%* -40.5% 36.7% 28.97%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.6% 29.2% 53.37%
10 Yr 5.9%* -15.1% 25.4% 77.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XSTKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.1% -73.9% 35.7% 32.89%
2021 12.8% -25.6% 45.1% 12.50%
2020 5.9% 1.8% 60.0% 95.75%
2019 8.4% -15.0% 13.7% 32.51%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 31.5% 82.26%

NAV & Total Return History

XSTKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XSTKX Category Low Category High XSTKX % Rank
Net Assets 453 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 60.68%
Number of Holdings 67 10 397 50.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 181 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 59.32%
Weighting of Top 10 39.33% 7.6% 100.0% 70.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  2. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  3. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  4. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  5. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  6. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  7. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  8. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  9. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%
  10. Option On Nasdaq 100 Pr Usd Mar22 27.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XSTKX % Rank
Stocks 		95.29% 68.59% 100.53% 84.32%
Cash 		4.71% -0.53% 15.91% 13.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 28.81%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 34.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 27.12%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 26.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSTKX % Rank
Technology 		81.01% 2.80% 100.00% 25.85%
Communication Services 		10.03% 0.00% 97.05% 46.61%
Industrials 		3.79% 0.00% 38.68% 21.61%
Financial Services 		2.71% 0.00% 38.36% 61.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.29% 0.00% 32.97% 64.41%
Healthcare 		0.17% 0.00% 25.57% 49.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 25.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 45.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 23.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 32.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 29.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSTKX % Rank
US 		92.13% 19.45% 100.53% 30.93%
Non US 		3.16% 0.00% 80.40% 87.29%

XSTKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XSTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.08% 3.60% 40.26%
Management Fee 1.06% 0.03% 1.95% 94.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XSTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XSTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XSTKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.69% 281.00% 63.59%

XSTKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XSTKX Category Low Category High XSTKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 40.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XSTKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XSTKX Category Low Category High XSTKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -2.30% 2.08% 30.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XSTKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XSTKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Wick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2009

12.52

12.5%

Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University

Braj Agrawal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2012

10.12

10.1%

Christopher Boova

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2015

6.89

6.9%

Chris Boova is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boova currently follows financial technology, IT services, software and defense. Prior to joining the Seligman Technology Group, he followed the technology sector for the growth and core teams for 8 years. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2000 and has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Previously, he was a vice president in the investment banking department at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000, where he provided corporate finance and merger and acquisition advice to public and private technology clients. Mr. Boova received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a B.S. in economics, both with Highest Distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.A. in national security affairs from Georgetown University. He also received an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

