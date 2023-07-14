Chris Boova is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boova currently follows financial technology, IT services, software and defense. Prior to joining the Seligman Technology Group, he followed the technology sector for the growth and core teams for 8 years. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2000 and has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Previously, he was a vice president in the investment banking department at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000, where he provided corporate finance and merger and acquisition advice to public and private technology clients. Mr. Boova received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a B.S. in economics, both with Highest Distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.A. in national security affairs from Georgetown University. He also received an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.