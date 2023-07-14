Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.8%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$453 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.3%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XSTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.8%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|78.97%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|79.83%
|3 Yr
|9.2%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|24.55%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|46.08%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|50.82%
* Annualized
|XSTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSTKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|453 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|60.68%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|397
|50.85%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|181 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|59.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.33%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|70.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSTKX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.29%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|84.32%
|Cash
|4.71%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|13.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|28.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|34.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|27.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|26.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSTKX % Rank
|Technology
|81.01%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|25.85%
|Communication Services
|10.03%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|46.61%
|Industrials
|3.79%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|21.61%
|Financial Services
|2.71%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|61.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.29%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|64.41%
|Healthcare
|0.17%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|49.58%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|25.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|45.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|23.73%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|32.20%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|29.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSTKX % Rank
|US
|92.13%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|30.93%
|Non US
|3.16%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|87.29%
|XSTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|40.26%
|Management Fee
|1.06%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|94.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XSTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XSTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XSTKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|63.59%
|XSTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSTKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|40.68%
|XSTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XSTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSTKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|30.43%
|XSTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 21, 2019
|$0.463
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2019
|$0.463
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2019
|$0.652
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2018
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2018
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2018
|$0.754
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2016
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2016
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2016
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2016
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2015
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2015
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2014
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2013
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2013
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2013
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2012
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2012
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2012
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2012
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2011
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2011
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2011
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2011
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2010
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2010
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2010
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2009
12.52
12.5%
Paul Wick is team leader and portfolio manager for technology at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. In this role, he covers semiconductors (capital equipment) and alternative energy technology. Prior to his current role, Mr. Wick managed several technology funds. Mr. Wick joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 1987 and has been a member of the investment community since then. Mr. Wick received a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 19, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 13, 2015
6.89
6.9%
Chris Boova is a portfolio analyst for the Seligman Technology Group at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boova currently follows financial technology, IT services, software and defense. Prior to joining the Seligman Technology Group, he followed the technology sector for the growth and core teams for 8 years. He joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2000 and has been a member of the investment community since 1995. Previously, he was a vice president in the investment banking department at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000, where he provided corporate finance and merger and acquisition advice to public and private technology clients. Mr. Boova received a B.S. in chemical engineering and a B.S. in economics, both with Highest Distinction, from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.A. in national security affairs from Georgetown University. He also received an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
