Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$286 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.3%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|24.51%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|17.39%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|29.49%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|16.10%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|25.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|XSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|73.42%
|2021
|7.5%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|36.42%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|69.66%
|2019
|3.1%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|29.46%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|52.43%
|Period
|XSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|24.90%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|16.09%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|26.92%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|14.41%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|25.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|XSSPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|73.42%
|2021
|7.5%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|36.99%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|80.00%
|2019
|3.1%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|40.31%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|68.93%
|XSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|286 M
|25
|17.4 B
|22.47%
|Number of Holdings
|533
|2
|508
|7.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96.7 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|33.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.26%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|56.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.80%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|15.65%
|Bonds
|0.19%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|24.81%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|84.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|16.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|32.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|19.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Technology
|24.34%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|67.23%
|Financial Services
|15.11%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|19.33%
|Healthcare
|12.89%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|78.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.02%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|25.21%
|Communication Services
|10.18%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|16.81%
|Industrials
|8.92%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|19.75%
|Consumer Defense
|6.65%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|76.05%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|81.93%
|Energy
|2.44%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|71.01%
|Basic Materials
|2.33%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|87.39%
|Utilities
|1.84%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|91.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSSPX % Rank
|US
|99.05%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|2.29%
|Non US
|0.75%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|81.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Corporate
|91.90%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|25.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.10%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|9.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|16.03%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|16.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|15.27%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|23.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSSPX % Rank
|US
|0.19%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|24.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|16.41%
|XSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|60.91%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|66.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|XSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XSSPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|48.21%
|XSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|20.45%
|XSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|XSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSSPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|29.51%
|XSSPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.385
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2008
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2007
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2007
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2007
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2007
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2007
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2006
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 22, 2014
7.44
7.4%
David is the lead manager of the Equity Index, Mid Cap Index, Small Cap Index and Enhanced Equity Index Strategies and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing the Equity, Mid Cap and Small Cap Index Strategies in 2000 and became part of the Enhanced Equity Index Team in 2007. Additionally, he is a member of the investment team responsible for several other quantitative products, including the Tactical Market Opportunities and Equity Option Overwrite Strategies. David joined the firm in 1999 as a member of the Performance Measurement Group. Before his role in portfolio management, he provided quantitative analysis for equity portfolios and constructed quantitatively driven portfolios for institutional and taxable clients. David received a BS in finance from Metropolitan State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 03, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
