Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

mutual fund
XSSPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.4 -0.01 -0.06%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(XSSPX) Primary (SPXX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

XSSPX | Fund

$16.40

$286 M

0.00%

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$286 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XSSPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Nov 22, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    17298880
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Friar

Fund Description

XSSPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -2.8% 240.8% 24.51%
1 Yr 5.5% -4.3% 140.6% 17.39%
3 Yr 4.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 29.49%
5 Yr -0.3%* -5.0% 17.3% 16.10%
10 Yr 0.7%* -4.6% 13.2% 25.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.1% 904.0% 73.42%
2021 7.5% -28.6% 438.4% 36.42%
2020 -0.2% -93.5% 8.2% 69.66%
2019 3.1% -38.9% 19.8% 29.46%
2018 -2.6% -10.9% 12.8% 52.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -2.7% 244.0% 24.90%
1 Yr 5.5% -4.3% 140.6% 16.09%
3 Yr 4.1%* -8.3% 18.3% 26.92%
5 Yr -0.3%* -5.4% 17.3% 14.41%
10 Yr 0.7%* -4.6% 13.2% 25.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XSSPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.1% 904.0% 73.42%
2021 7.5% -5.9% 438.4% 36.99%
2020 -0.2% -81.2% 8.2% 80.00%
2019 3.1% -29.0% 19.8% 40.31%
2018 -2.6% -10.9% 12.8% 68.93%

NAV & Total Return History

XSSPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XSSPX Category Low Category High XSSPX % Rank
Net Assets 286 M 25 17.4 B 22.47%
Number of Holdings 533 2 508 7.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.7 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 33.21%
Weighting of Top 10 31.26% 11.3% 100.0% 56.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.38%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.83%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.29%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.23%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.09%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.01%
  8. Tesla Inc 1.95%
  9. Mastercard Inc A 1.86%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XSSPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% -3.92% 100.76% 15.65%
Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 97.96% 24.81%
Cash 		0.01% -0.76% 100.29% 84.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 16.79%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 32.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 19.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSSPX % Rank
Technology 		24.34% 0.00% 44.43% 67.23%
Financial Services 		15.11% 0.00% 29.60% 19.33%
Healthcare 		12.89% 0.00% 25.91% 78.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 0.00% 19.02% 25.21%
Communication Services 		10.18% 0.00% 21.22% 16.81%
Industrials 		8.92% 1.41% 43.91% 19.75%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 22.87% 76.05%
Real Estate 		3.27% 0.00% 9.74% 81.93%
Energy 		2.44% 0.00% 69.54% 71.01%
Basic Materials 		2.33% 0.00% 60.58% 87.39%
Utilities 		1.84% 0.00% 13.35% 91.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSSPX % Rank
US 		99.05% -3.89% 100.00% 2.29%
Non US 		0.75% -2.17% 99.33% 81.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSSPX % Rank
Corporate 		91.90% 0.00% 91.57% 25.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.10% 0.09% 100.00% 9.16%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 16.03%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.63% 16.03%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 97.57% 15.27%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 23.66%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XSSPX % Rank
US 		0.19% 0.00% 97.96% 24.05%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 16.94% 16.41%

XSSPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.20% 6.78% 60.91%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.20% 1.75% 66.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

XSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XSSPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 0.00% 456.80% 48.21%

XSSPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XSSPX Category Low Category High XSSPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 20.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XSSPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XSSPX Category Low Category High XSSPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -2.54% 14.24% 29.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XSSPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XSSPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Friar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 22, 2014

7.44

7.4%

David is the lead manager of the Equity Index, Mid Cap Index, Small Cap Index and Enhanced Equity Index Strategies and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing the Equity, Mid Cap and Small Cap Index Strategies in 2000 and became part of the Enhanced Equity Index Team in 2007. Additionally, he is a member of the investment team responsible for several other quantitative products, including the Tactical Market Opportunities and Equity Option Overwrite Strategies. David joined the firm in 1999 as a member of the Performance Measurement Group. Before his role in portfolio management, he provided quantitative analysis for equity portfolios and constructed quantitatively driven portfolios for institutional and taxable clients. David received a BS in finance from Metropolitan State University.

Darren Tran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)

Philip Campagna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Lei Liao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 03, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

