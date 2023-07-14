David is the lead manager of the Equity Index, Mid Cap Index, Small Cap Index and Enhanced Equity Index Strategies and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing the Equity, Mid Cap and Small Cap Index Strategies in 2000 and became part of the Enhanced Equity Index Team in 2007. Additionally, he is a member of the investment team responsible for several other quantitative products, including the Tactical Market Opportunities and Equity Option Overwrite Strategies. David joined the firm in 1999 as a member of the Performance Measurement Group. Before his role in portfolio management, he provided quantitative analysis for equity portfolios and constructed quantitatively driven portfolios for institutional and taxable clients. David received a BS in finance from Metropolitan State University.