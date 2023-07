Brian A. Selmo, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2008. Brian serves as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Brian was founder and managing member of Eagle Lake Capital, LLC, and Portfolio Manager of its predecessor. Previously, he was an analyst at Third Avenue Management and Rothschild, Inc. Brian earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics (with honors) from The Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.