Mathew Kirschner, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for U.S. real estate portfolios and has analyst coverage responsibilities for the net lease sector. He has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, Mr. Kirschner was a product research and development analyst at AllianceBernstein for three years. Mr. Kirschner has a BA from Emory University and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business, with a concentration in Finance and Accounting. He is based in New York.