Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.1%
1 yr return
-11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.4%
Net Assets
$913 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.9%
Expense Ratio 2.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|XRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|913 M
|9 M
|6.08 B
|33.81%
|Number of Holdings
|560
|3
|7774
|12.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|-56 M
|5.07 B
|61.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.88%
|10.9%
|102.4%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Bonds
|64.39%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|69.78%
|Stocks
|32.89%
|-1.95%
|57.00%
|2.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.11%
|0.00%
|3.63%
|7.91%
|Cash
|1.08%
|-54.98%
|76.00%
|87.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.39%
|0.00%
|3.97%
|86.33%
|Other
|0.13%
|-3.09%
|22.34%
|29.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Utilities
|32.76%
|0.00%
|91.26%
|2.88%
|Real Estate
|32.17%
|0.00%
|78.69%
|4.32%
|Industrials
|18.22%
|0.00%
|29.86%
|1.44%
|Energy
|14.24%
|0.00%
|27.98%
|3.60%
|Communication Services
|1.94%
|0.00%
|11.71%
|97.12%
|Technology
|0.39%
|0.00%
|25.62%
|97.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.27%
|0.00%
|12.36%
|96.40%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.76%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.10%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.77%
|100.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.71%
|98.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRAIX % Rank
|US
|18.81%
|-1.96%
|56.43%
|23.74%
|Non US
|14.08%
|-2.14%
|14.08%
|0.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Corporate
|51.15%
|0.00%
|73.91%
|9.35%
|Securitized
|36.77%
|0.00%
|61.25%
|3.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.18%
|1.69%
|100.00%
|33.81%
|Derivative
|0.90%
|0.00%
|23.66%
|43.17%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.03%
|94.24%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|99.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XRAIX % Rank
|US
|59.61%
|0.00%
|130.40%
|39.57%
|Non US
|4.78%
|-1.54%
|27.51%
|82.73%
|XRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.13%
|0.07%
|3.13%
|5.93%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|97.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|XRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XRAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|6.00%
|318.00%
|79.20%
|XRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.22%
|95.68%
|XRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|XRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XRAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.88%
|-1.30%
|3.99%
|1.46%
|XRAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 23, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 23, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Mr. Antonatos has 29 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. In this role he oversees the portfolio construction process, including execution of asset allocation. Larry joined Brookfield in 2011 as Product Manager for the firm’s equity investment strategies. Prior to joining Brookfield, he was a portfolio manager for a U.S. REIT strategy for 10 years. He also has investment experience with direct property, CMBS, and mortgage loans. Larry earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Gaal Surugeon has 13 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. He is responsible for portfolio construction and asset allocation for the firm’s diversified real asset portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Gaal was an Executive Director at Oppenheimer Asset Management where he served as manager of the firm’s multi-asset portfolios and Director of Asset Allocation and Research. Prior to that, he was an Associate Economist at Decision Economics, Inc. Gaal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Chicago. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Chris Janus has 13 years of industry experience and is a Director on Brookfield’s Corporate Credit team. He is responsible for covering Real Estate via corporate bonds, bank loans and CMBS (Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities). Previously, he was a Director on Brookfield’s Structured Products team focused on CMBS, CRE CLOs (Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligations) and direct lending. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Chris began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey within the Real Estate Investment Banking group. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Miami University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|26.96
|6.1
|1.92
