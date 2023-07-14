Home
XRAIX

XRAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
  • Fund Family Name
    Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    50098295
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Larry Antonatos

Fund Description

XRAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -5.1% 5.7% 100.00%
1 Yr -11.3% -12.2% 3.7% 98.56%
3 Yr -8.3%* -10.6% 1.0% 99.24%
5 Yr -9.4%* -9.3% 3.5% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -39.5% -1.5% 94.20%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 26.67%
2020 -4.8% -5.7% 4.1% 99.21%
2019 1.3% 0.8% 4.1% 96.06%
2018 -2.6% -3.1% -0.2% 91.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -11.4% 5.6% 98.56%
1 Yr -11.3% -12.2% 3.7% 98.56%
3 Yr -8.3%* -10.6% 5.7% 99.24%
5 Yr -9.4%* -9.3% 3.8% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 2.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XRAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -39.5% -1.5% 94.20%
2021 0.2% -4.4% 4.2% 26.67%
2020 -4.8% -5.7% 4.1% 99.21%
2019 1.3% 0.8% 4.1% 96.06%
2018 -2.6% -3.1% 0.1% 91.94%

NAV & Total Return History

XRAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XRAIX Category Low Category High XRAIX % Rank
Net Assets 913 M 9 M 6.08 B 33.81%
Number of Holdings 560 3 7774 12.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M -56 M 5.07 B 61.15%
Weighting of Top 10 10.88% 10.9% 102.4% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XRAIX % Rank
Bonds 		64.39% 0.00% 130.40% 69.78%
Stocks 		32.89% -1.95% 57.00% 2.16%
Preferred Stocks 		1.11% 0.00% 3.63% 7.91%
Cash 		1.08% -54.98% 76.00% 87.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 3.97% 86.33%
Other 		0.13% -3.09% 22.34% 29.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRAIX % Rank
Utilities 		32.76% 0.00% 91.26% 2.88%
Real Estate 		32.17% 0.00% 78.69% 4.32%
Industrials 		18.22% 0.00% 29.86% 1.44%
Energy 		14.24% 0.00% 27.98% 3.60%
Communication Services 		1.94% 0.00% 11.71% 97.12%
Technology 		0.39% 0.00% 25.62% 97.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.27% 0.00% 12.36% 96.40%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 19.76% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.10% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.77% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.71% 98.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRAIX % Rank
US 		18.81% -1.96% 56.43% 23.74%
Non US 		14.08% -2.14% 14.08% 0.72%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRAIX % Rank
Corporate 		51.15% 0.00% 73.91% 9.35%
Securitized 		36.77% 0.00% 61.25% 3.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.18% 1.69% 100.00% 33.81%
Derivative 		0.90% 0.00% 23.66% 43.17%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 20.03% 94.24%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 99.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XRAIX % Rank
US 		59.61% 0.00% 130.40% 39.57%
Non US 		4.78% -1.54% 27.51% 82.73%

XRAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.07% 3.13% 5.93%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.25% 97.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XRAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 6.00% 318.00% 79.20%

XRAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XRAIX Category Low Category High XRAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.22% 95.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XRAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XRAIX Category Low Category High XRAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.88% -1.30% 3.99% 1.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XRAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XRAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Larry Antonatos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Mr. Antonatos has 29 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. In this role he oversees the portfolio construction process, including execution of asset allocation. Larry joined Brookfield in 2011 as Product Manager for the firm’s equity investment strategies. Prior to joining Brookfield, he was a portfolio manager for a U.S. REIT strategy for 10 years. He also has investment experience with direct property, CMBS, and mortgage loans. Larry earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the

Gaal Surugeon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Gaal Surugeon has 13 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. He is responsible for portfolio construction and asset allocation for the firm’s diversified real asset portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Gaal was an Executive Director at Oppenheimer Asset Management where he served as manager of the firm’s multi-asset portfolios and Director of Asset Allocation and Research. Prior to that, he was an Associate Economist at Decision Economics, Inc. Gaal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Chicago. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan.

Chris Janus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Chris Janus has 13 years of industry experience and is a Director on Brookfield’s Corporate Credit team. He is responsible for covering Real Estate via corporate bonds, bank loans and CMBS (Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities). Previously, he was a Director on Brookfield’s Structured Products team focused on CMBS, CRE CLOs (Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligations) and direct lending. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Chris began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey within the Real Estate Investment Banking group. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Miami University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.1 1.92

