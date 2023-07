Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO’s mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors and was ranked as one of the top analysts b