Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Real Estate Income Fund

XPGZX | Fund

$11.20

$107 M

0.00%

2.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

-10.9%

1 yr return

-22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.7%

Net Assets

$107 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XPGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Real Estate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6812922
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marc Peterson

Fund Description

XPGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -10.9% 328.6% 100.00%
1 Yr -22.4% -35.3% 246.7% 95.32%
3 Yr -7.8%* -14.0% 46.9% 96.18%
5 Yr -10.7%* -14.6% 23.4% 97.11%
10 Yr -5.3%* -7.6% 9.9% 91.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -51.3% 81.2% 44.93%
2021 9.4% -3.9% 24.3% 79.34%
2020 -12.5% -14.7% 10.5% 98.42%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 57.38%
2018 -0.6% -7.1% 0.8% 8.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -22.8% 328.6% 93.14%
1 Yr -22.4% -35.3% 246.7% 95.32%
3 Yr -7.8%* -14.0% 46.9% 95.79%
5 Yr -10.7%* -14.6% 23.4% 97.88%
10 Yr -5.3%* -6.6% 14.1% 96.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.2% -51.3% 81.2% 44.93%
2021 9.4% -3.9% 24.3% 79.34%
2020 -12.5% -14.7% 10.5% 98.42%
2019 4.0% -0.2% 9.4% 57.38%
2018 -0.6% -6.8% 0.8% 10.00%

NAV & Total Return History

XPGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XPGZX Category Low Category High XPGZX % Rank
Net Assets 107 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 77.69%
Number of Holdings 151 20 642 9.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.6 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 80.78%
Weighting of Top 10 40.21% 15.9% 99.8% 87.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-C21 3.9% 8.66%
  2. GS MORTGAGE SECURITIES CORP 3.58% 4.94%
  3. Bank 2017-Bnk5 206 4.26% 4.91%
  4. Commercial Mortgage Trust 4.22% 4.83%
  5. CFCRE Commercial Mortgage Trust 3.05% 4.78%
  6. WELLS FARGO COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE TRUST 2.84% 4.66%
  7. GS MORTGAGE SECURITIES TRUST 5.16% 4.54%
  8. COMM 2019 MORTGAGE TRUST 2.95% 4.48%
  9. COMM 2012-CCRE1 Mortgage Trust 5.45% 4.39%
  10. Wf-Rbs Com Mg Tst 3.99% 4.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XPGZX % Rank
Bonds 		90.38% -3.17% 97.45% 2.14%
Stocks 		50.38% 0.01% 106.94% 88.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.94% -0.12% 33.96% 14.59%
Other 		0.80% -1.70% 94.17% 14.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 92.17%
Cash 		-42.50% -98.06% 25.84% 97.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPGZX % Rank
Real Estate 		97.68% 34.46% 100.00% 71.43%
Financial Services 		1.25% 0.00% 37.05% 10.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.07% 0.00% 45.29% 27.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 91.35%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 93.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 93.61%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 91.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 91.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 93.23%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 91.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 92.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPGZX % Rank
US 		28.74% 0.01% 101.17% 91.46%
Non US 		21.64% 0.00% 44.90% 1.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPGZX % Rank
Securitized 		96.61% 0.00% 96.61% 0.37%
Corporate 		2.80% 0.00% 99.81% 19.93%
Derivative 		0.35% 0.00% 10.66% 2.21%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.24% 0.19% 100.00% 99.63%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.24% 91.14%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 69.19% 91.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPGZX % Rank
US 		90.38% -3.17% 96.67% 2.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.48% 92.17%

XPGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XPGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.61% 0.07% 26.04% 8.27%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.00% 1.50% 85.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

XPGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XPGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XPGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 0.11% 380.00% 45.42%

XPGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XPGZX Category Low Category High XPGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 97.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XPGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XPGZX Category Low Category High XPGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.25% -1.14% 6.05% 2.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XPGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

XPGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marc Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Marc is a managing director, portfolio management, for Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for managing the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) within the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. Marc joined the firm in 1992. Previously, he was an accountant for The Principal Financial Group. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Luther College. Marc has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa. He is also a member of the Commercial Mortgage Securities Association.

Kelly Rush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2013

8.93

8.9%

As head of global property securities, Kelly directs the domestic and global real estate investment trust (REIT) activity for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He has experience in both separate account and pooled fund management, and has been managing real estate stock portfolios since 1997. Previously, Kelly participated in structuring commercial mortgage loans for public real estate companies and the analysis of real estate investment trust issued bonds. He has been with the real estate investment area of the firm since 1987. Kelly received an MBA in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Kelly is a member of the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. Kelly is an active supporter of the Toigo Foundation and is currently serving as a mentor to a 2007 Toigo Fellow. Kelly’s prior speaking engagements include the Institutional Investor Endowments & Foundations Roundtable, the NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum, the National Conference of Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Law Conference.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

