Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-10.9%
1 yr return
-22.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.7%
Net Assets
$107 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.2%
Expense Ratio 2.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XPGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-10.9%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-22.4%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|95.32%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|96.18%
|5 Yr
|-10.7%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|97.11%
|10 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|91.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|XPGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.2%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|44.93%
|2021
|9.4%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|79.34%
|2020
|-12.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|98.42%
|2019
|4.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|57.38%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|8.70%
|XPGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|107 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|77.69%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|20
|642
|9.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.6 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|80.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.21%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|87.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.38%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|2.14%
|Stocks
|50.38%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|88.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.94%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|14.59%
|Other
|0.80%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|14.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|92.17%
|Cash
|-42.50%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|97.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Real Estate
|97.68%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|71.43%
|Financial Services
|1.25%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|10.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.07%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|27.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|91.35%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|93.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|93.61%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|91.35%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|91.35%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|93.23%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|91.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPGZX % Rank
|US
|28.74%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|91.46%
|Non US
|21.64%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|1.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Securitized
|96.61%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|0.37%
|Corporate
|2.80%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|19.93%
|Derivative
|0.35%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|2.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.24%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|99.63%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|91.14%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|91.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XPGZX % Rank
|US
|90.38%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|2.14%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|92.17%
|XPGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.61%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|8.27%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|XPGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XPGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XPGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|45.42%
|XPGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|97.16%
|XPGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|XPGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XPGZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.25%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|2.16%
|XPGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2014
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2013
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2013
8.93
8.9%
Marc is a managing director, portfolio management, for Principal Global Investors. He is responsible for managing the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) within the multi-sector fixed income portfolios. Marc joined the firm in 1992. Previously, he was an accountant for The Principal Financial Group. He received an MBA from Drake University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Luther College. Marc has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Iowa. He is also a member of the Commercial Mortgage Securities Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2013
8.93
8.9%
As head of global property securities, Kelly directs the domestic and global real estate investment trust (REIT) activity for Principal Real Estate Investors, the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors. He has experience in both separate account and pooled fund management, and has been managing real estate stock portfolios since 1997. Previously, Kelly participated in structuring commercial mortgage loans for public real estate companies and the analysis of real estate investment trust issued bonds. He has been with the real estate investment area of the firm since 1987. Kelly received an MBA in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Kelly is a member of the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute. Kelly is an active supporter of the Toigo Foundation and is currently serving as a mentor to a 2007 Toigo Fellow. Kelly’s prior speaking engagements include the Institutional Investor Endowments & Foundations Roundtable, the NAREIT Institutional Investor Forum, the National Conference of Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Law Conference.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
