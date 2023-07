Mr. Gannaway is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office of PIMCO, focusing on PIMCO’s suite of alternative credit strategies. Mr. Gannaway is a senior member of the Tactical Opportunities portfolio management team and a member of the portfolio committee for several opportunistic credit and real estate funds. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he served as an associate with JER Partners in New York. He has specialized in commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), including mezzanine loans, B notes and CMBS B pieces. He holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Georgia.