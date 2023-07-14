Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.3%
1 yr return
-13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.5%
Net Assets
$227 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.0%
Expense Ratio 2.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XOPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.3%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|96.69%
|1 Yr
|-13.5%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|98.76%
|3 Yr
|-13.5%*
|-18.4%
|16.1%
|97.90%
|5 Yr
|-12.5%*
|-13.4%
|10.2%
|99.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XOPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|95.02%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|83.75%
|2020
|-4.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|99.56%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|94.98%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|57.56%
|Period
|XOPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|XOPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|95.02%
|2021
|-3.5%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|83.33%
|2020
|-4.1%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|99.56%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|94.98%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|71.71%
|XOPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|227 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|47.74%
|Number of Holdings
|538
|2
|3255
|7.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.8 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|51.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.04%
|22.2%
|100.0%
|86.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Bonds
|106.59%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|0.41%
|Stocks
|18.21%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|75.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|4.34%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|4.53%
|Other
|2.15%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|42.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.93%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|6.17%
|Cash
|-33.22%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|95.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|98.22%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|0.49%
|Communication Services
|0.42%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|79.13%
|Industrials
|0.27%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|90.78%
|Real Estate
|0.25%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|84.47%
|Technology
|0.22%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|90.29%
|Energy
|0.21%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|86.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.11%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|94.17%
|Utilities
|0.09%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|83.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.09%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|91.26%
|Healthcare
|0.07%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|93.20%
|Consumer Defense
|0.04%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|92.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XOPPX % Rank
|US
|17.82%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|68.31%
|Non US
|0.39%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|74.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Securitized
|52.99%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|0.41%
|Corporate
|24.87%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|18.93%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.38%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|76.95%
|Government
|8.33%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|70.78%
|Derivative
|1.38%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|27.98%
|Municipal
|0.06%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|29.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XOPPX % Rank
|US
|92.67%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|1.65%
|Non US
|13.92%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|23.05%
|XOPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.10%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|17.23%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|XOPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XOPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XOPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|31.63%
|XOPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.31%
|63.87%
|XOPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XOPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XOPPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.15%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|5.35%
|XOPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2016
5.67
5.7%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Steve joined RiverNorth in 2007 and serves as Portfolio Manager. Steve co-manages the firm's closed-end fund trading strategies and helps to oversee the firm's closed-end fund investment analysts. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Steve was Assistant Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in the corporate real estate, asset management and structured finance industries. Steve graduated Magna Cum Laude from Miami University of Ohio with a B.S. in Finance and a minor in Economics. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 28, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Patrick joined RiverNorth in 2004 and serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Patrick heads the firm's investment team and oversees all portfolio management activities at RiverNorth. Patrick also serves as the President and Chairman of RiverNorth Funds. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Patrick was Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in analyzing and structuring corporate transactions for investment management firms in addition to closed-end and open-end funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, structured investment vehicles and insurance/reinsurance companies. Patrick graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.69
|13.0
