RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

XOPPX | Fund

$9.57

$227 M

0.00%

2.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.3%

1 yr return

-13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.5%

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

XOPPX | Fund

$9.57

$227 M

0.00%

2.10%

XOPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Sep 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    19219772
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Sherman

Fund Description

XOPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -12.3% 53.7% 96.69%
1 Yr -13.5% -18.8% 40.4% 98.76%
3 Yr -13.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 97.90%
5 Yr -12.5%* -13.4% 10.2% 99.11%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -48.5% 15.7% 95.02%
2021 -3.5% -10.0% 21.8% 83.75%
2020 -4.1% -5.8% 15.2% 99.56%
2019 -0.6% -2.2% 6.5% 94.98%
2018 -2.2% -6.8% 0.3% 57.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -23.0% 53.7% 92.56%
1 Yr -13.5% -18.8% 40.4% 97.93%
3 Yr -13.5%* -18.4% 16.1% 97.84%
5 Yr -12.5%* -13.4% 10.2% 99.07%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -48.5% 15.7% 95.02%
2021 -3.5% -10.0% 21.8% 83.33%
2020 -4.1% -5.8% 15.2% 99.56%
2019 -0.6% -2.2% 6.5% 94.98%
2018 -2.2% -6.8% 0.3% 71.71%

NAV & Total Return History

XOPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XOPPX Category Low Category High XOPPX % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 47.74%
Number of Holdings 538 2 3255 7.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 51.85%
Weighting of Top 10 39.04% 22.2% 100.0% 86.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Premier 15.39%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.63% 7.58%
  3. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity AX 2.83%
  4. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3% 2.52%
  5. Oxford Square Cap Corp 0% 2.37%
  6. Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2019-Gs7 4.5% 2.35%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 0% 2.31%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 2.29%
  9. LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 4.25% 2.28%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XOPPX % Rank
Bonds 		106.59% 0.00% 106.59% 0.41%
Stocks 		18.21% 0.00% 238.38% 75.31%
Preferred Stocks 		4.34% 0.00% 6.21% 4.53%
Other 		2.15% -72.87% 73.78% 42.80%
Convertible Bonds 		1.93% 0.00% 8.92% 6.17%
Cash 		-33.22% -65.52% 88.88% 95.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XOPPX % Rank
Financial Services 		98.22% 0.00% 98.22% 0.49%
Communication Services 		0.42% 0.00% 21.61% 79.13%
Industrials 		0.27% 0.00% 23.85% 90.78%
Real Estate 		0.25% 0.00% 99.45% 84.47%
Technology 		0.22% 0.00% 85.77% 90.29%
Energy 		0.21% 0.00% 60.89% 86.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.11% 0.00% 25.83% 94.17%
Utilities 		0.09% 0.00% 91.12% 83.50%
Basic Materials 		0.09% 0.00% 56.73% 91.26%
Healthcare 		0.07% 0.00% 38.63% 93.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.04% 0.00% 37.51% 92.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XOPPX % Rank
US 		17.82% -1.19% 235.84% 68.31%
Non US 		0.39% -6.82% 98.11% 74.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XOPPX % Rank
Securitized 		52.99% 0.00% 52.99% 0.41%
Corporate 		24.87% 0.00% 98.28% 18.93%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.38% -72.56% 100.00% 76.95%
Government 		8.33% 0.00% 99.78% 70.78%
Derivative 		1.38% 0.00% 71.81% 27.98%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 19.13% 29.22%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XOPPX % Rank
US 		92.67% -17.22% 99.80% 1.65%
Non US 		13.92% -2.67% 63.37% 23.05%

XOPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.21% 4.40% 17.23%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 70.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 1.75% 441.00% 31.63%

XOPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XOPPX Category Low Category High XOPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 43.31% 63.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XOPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XOPPX Category Low Category High XOPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.15% -2.01% 13.72% 5.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XOPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XOPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2016

5.67

5.7%

As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.

Stephen O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Steve joined RiverNorth in 2007 and serves as Portfolio Manager. Steve co-manages the firm's closed-end fund trading strategies and helps to oversee the firm's closed-end fund investment analysts. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Steve was Assistant Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in the corporate real estate, asset management and structured finance industries. Steve graduated Magna Cum Laude from Miami University of Ohio with a B.S. in Finance and a minor in Economics. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Jeffrey Gundlach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.

Patrick Galley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Patrick joined RiverNorth in 2004 and serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Patrick heads the firm's investment team and oversees all portfolio management activities at RiverNorth. Patrick also serves as the President and Chairman of RiverNorth Funds. Prior to joining RiverNorth, Patrick was Vice President at Bank of America in the Global Investment Bank's Portfolio Management group where he specialized in analyzing and structuring corporate transactions for investment management firms in addition to closed-end and open-end funds, hedge funds, fund of funds, structured investment vehicles and insurance/reinsurance companies. Patrick graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Finance. He is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

