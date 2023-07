Russ Covode, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2004. Russ serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager for high yield and blended credit portfolios. In addition, he sits on the Credit Committee for high yield bonds and senior floating rate loans. Prior to joining the firm, Russ spent five years at Banc One Capital Markets, where he was most recently a principal in the bank’s mezzanine fund. Before that, he spent seven years with the high yield group at Banc of America Securities in various positions including leading the bank’s high yield capital markets desk. Russ began his career with S.G. Warburg & Co. in New York. Russ earned a BA from Colorado College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.