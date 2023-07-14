Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
-4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$508 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 1.64%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XMMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|7.35%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|97.62%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|95.41%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|97.50%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|26.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|XMMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|95.53%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|34.34%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|16.30%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|77.99%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|28.07%
|Period
|XMMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|7.29%
|1 Yr
|-4.4%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|96.13%
|3 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|95.46%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|97.55%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|31.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|XMMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|95.53%
|2021
|0.0%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|34.40%
|2020
|0.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|16.36%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|78.37%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|30.74%
|XMMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XMMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|508 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|48.34%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|1
|14000
|79.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|126 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|32.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.68%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|28.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XMMDX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.33%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|86.65%
|Cash
|5.67%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|13.08%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|42.83%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|40.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|41.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|41.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XMMDX % Rank
|Municipal
|93.74%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|86.86%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.26%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|11.75%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|40.91%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|42.36%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|51.22%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|44.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XMMDX % Rank
|US
|80.40%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|98.21%
|Non US
|13.93%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|2.14%
|XMMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.64%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|6.04%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|96.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|XMMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XMMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XMMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|59.84%
|XMMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XMMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|93.72%
|XMMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XMMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XMMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.88%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|0.51%
|XMMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
John joined MacKay Shields in July 2009 when the firm acquired the assets of Mariner Municipal Managers LLC. He was the Chairman and co-founder of Mariner Municipal Managers from 2007 to 2009. He has been a municipal portfolio manager and/or municipal analyst since 1990, with a broad range of portfolio management and analytic experience in the municipal markets. John was a Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock’s Municipal Portfolio Management Group (from 2006 to 2007). Prior to BlackRock’s merger with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), he served as Chief Investment Officer of the Municipal Products Group. He was employed by Merrill Lynch from 1990 to 2006. Before Merrill Lynch, he worked for the City of Boston Treasury Department. John is a member of the firm’s Senior Leadership Team. He graduated with an MBA and Certificate of Public Management from Boston University and with a Bachelors degree in Finance, cum laude, from Utah State University where he was a Harry S. Truman Scholar. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Robert joined MacKay Shields in July 2009 when the firm acquired the assets of Mariner Municipal Managers LLC. He was the President and co-founder of Mariner Municipal Managers from 2007 to 2009. He has been a municipal portfolio manager since 1992, with a broad range of trading and portfolio management experience in the municipal markets. Robert was a Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock’s Municipal Portfolio Management Group (from 2006 to 2007). Prior to BlackRock’s merger with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, he served as a Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of the Municipal Products Group. He was employed by Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2006. Robert is a member of the firm’s Senior Leadership Team. He earned his Master’s degree at Rutgers University Business School and an undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut. He is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Mr. Sprauer is a Senior Managing Director. He joined MacKay Shields in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager in the Municipal Bond Division. He has managed the MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund since 2012, MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities Fund since 2013, MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund since 2014 and MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Before joining the firm, he was Head Trader, Fixed Income at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. Mr. Sprauer was previously with Dreyfus Corporation and Merrill Lynch Investment Managers as a Municipal Bond Portfolio Manager/Trader. He has a BSBA from Villanova University, and has been in the investment management industry since 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Mike joined MacKay Shields in July 2009. Before joining the firm he was a Portfolio Manager for Mariner Municipal Managers. He has been a municipal bond portfolio manager since 1992, and has worked in the municipal products market since 1985. Mike has a broad array of trading, portfolio management, and sales experience. Prior to joining Mariner Municipal Managers, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Dreyfus Corporation from 1997 to 2009. From 1992 to 1997, he served as a Portfolio Manager for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. He is a member of the firm’s Management Committee. Mike graduated from Hobart College with a B.S. in Mathematics and Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2012
9.93
9.9%
Mr. Dowden is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at MacKay Shields. He joined MacKay Shields in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager in the Municipal Bond Division. He has managed the MainStay MacKay New York Tax Free Opportunities Fund, MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund since 2012, MainStay MacKay California Tax Free Opportunities Fund since 2013, MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund, MainStay MacKay Tax Free Bond Fund since 2014 and MainStay MacKay U.S. Infrastructure Bond Fund since 2019. Before joining the firm, he was Chief Investment Officer at Financial Guaranty Insurance Company. He was previously with Alliance Capital Management as a Senior Portfolio Manager and at Merrill Lynch & Co. as a Municipal Strategist. He has an AB from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University. He has been in the investment management industry since 1989.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
