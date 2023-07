Jonathan M. Chirunga, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and member of the Municipals team, at Amundi Pioneer. He is a Portfolio Manager on open-end and closed-end national high yield municipal bond and national investment grade municipal bond strategies. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, Jonathan spent ten years at T. Rowe Price as a Municipal Credit Analyst covering municipal debt offerings for transportation, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, project finance bonds, including public-private partnerships, and tax-backed debt in the southeastern and central regions of the United States, providing buy, sell, and hold recommendations for a range of municipal bond funds. He also spent three years as a Municipal Credit Analyst at Standard & Poor’s, covering municipal debt offerings for Indian Gaming and other bond offerings backed by revenues related to Indian sovereignties, charter schools, tax allocation bonds, land-based real estate bonds, and tax-backed debt in the western region of the United States. Prior to Standard & Poor’s, Mr. Chirunga served as a Corporate Credit Analyst at Hewlett Packard Company, and was responsible for establishing credit for the company’s top 75 value-added resellers.