Trending ETFs

XJRIX (Mutual Fund)

XJRIX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.57 -0.06 -0.44%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(XJRIX) Primary (JRI)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

XJRIX | Fund

$13.57

$448 M

0.00%

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

Net Assets

$448 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 73.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XJRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen Asset Management, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    27453680
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Rosenberg

Fund Description

XJRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -23.7% 16.4% 43.78%
1 Yr -7.7% -8.9% 48.3% 15.24%
3 Yr -1.0%* -2.2% 16.4% 90.20%
5 Yr -6.1%* -0.7% 13.4% 83.41%
10 Yr -4.3%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -40.8% 20.6% 22.17%
2021 4.8% -21.0% 24.5% 100.00%
2020 -7.5% -24.2% 27.8% 3.04%
2019 5.0% -23.1% 11.7% 88.31%
2018 -3.4% -100.0% 20.6% 64.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XJRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -23.7% 16.4% 43.13%
1 Yr -7.7% -12.8% 48.3% 15.47%
3 Yr -1.0%* -3.4% 16.4% 87.77%
5 Yr -6.1%* -1.1% 13.4% 79.86%
10 Yr -4.3%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XJRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -40.8% 20.6% 22.17%
2021 4.8% -21.0% 24.5% 100.00%
2020 -7.5% -24.2% 27.8% 3.04%
2019 5.0% -23.1% 11.7% 91.56%
2018 -3.4% -2.9% 23.1% 85.83%

NAV & Total Return History

XJRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XJRIX Category Low Category High XJRIX % Rank
Net Assets 448 M 1.12 M 110 B 50.32%
Number of Holdings 474 2 10961 35.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 84.3 M -31.7 M 22 B 64.72%
Weighting of Top 10 13.02% 10.8% 100.0% 96.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  2. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  3. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  4. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  5. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  6. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  7. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  8. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  9. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%
  10. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 3.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XJRIX % Rank
Stocks 		57.24% -45.72% 98.42% 69.73%
Bonds 		23.77% -39.76% 93.84% 52.40%
Preferred Stocks 		12.29% -0.03% 14.00% 1.25%
Convertible Bonds 		3.41% 0.00% 25.49% 10.65%
Other 		3.16% -1.25% 197.12% 24.43%
Cash 		0.14% -97.12% 185.58% 93.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJRIX % Rank
Real Estate 		45.41% 0.00% 90.14% 3.18%
Utilities 		30.85% 0.00% 40.29% 1.49%
Energy 		16.65% 0.00% 38.61% 13.80%
Industrials 		4.14% 0.09% 32.39% 95.33%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 28.59% 84.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.47% 0.00% 20.84% 95.33%
Healthcare 		0.41% 0.00% 30.30% 87.05%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 95.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 93.42%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 96.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.23% 98.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJRIX % Rank
Non US 		31.88% -46.69% 57.06% 30.90%
US 		25.36% -4.82% 95.75% 75.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJRIX % Rank
Corporate 		97.98% 0.00% 99.90% 0.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.87% 0.10% 100.00% 99.58%
Securitized 		0.58% 0.00% 83.28% 67.64%
Government 		0.57% 0.00% 98.64% 87.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 53.24%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 40.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XJRIX % Rank
US 		16.15% -177.12% 87.76% 45.51%
Non US 		7.62% -39.00% 137.36% 39.87%

XJRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XJRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.16% 2.71% 4.38%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.70% 83.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XJRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

XJRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XJRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 73.00% 0.00% 441.00% 64.35%

XJRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XJRIX Category Low Category High XJRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 34.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XJRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XJRIX Category Low Category High XJRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.94% -5.20% 6.33% 0.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XJRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XJRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.

Tryg Sarsland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University

Brenda Langenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Brenda A. Langenfeld, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 2004. She has been a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. She was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Preferred Securities strategy in January 2012. In April 2015, she was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy. She was named Senior Vice President in March 2017. In March 2019, she was named Managing Director.

Jean Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Jean C. Lin, CFA, entered the financial services industry in 1994. She joined Nuveen Asset Management, LLC as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst in September 2018. She also serves as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and High-Yield Research Analyst for Teachers Advisors, LLC, TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA. She joined TIAA in 1994.

Benjamin Kerl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

