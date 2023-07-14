Tryg is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Infrastructure strategy, which invests in listed infrastructure companies from around the world. He joined the global infrastructure team in 2011. Tryg is also a portfolio manager for the firm’s Real Asset Income strategy, which invests in income-generating debt and equity securities from both the real estate and infrastructure segments, since 2015. In addition, he serves as the director of research -infrastructure, with responsibility for direct management of the U.S.-based equity research analysts dedicated to the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income teams. Tryg also maintains analyst responsibilities for the Global Infrastructure and Real Asset Income strategies, specializing in non-U.S. utilities.Before joining the firm in 2011, he was vice president and director of project finance at National Wind, LLC, where he spearheaded the development, procurement and investment of funds for wind energy projects. He was also vice president with Meridian Companies, LLC, and Standard Chartered Bank.Tryg graduated with a B.A. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A. from St. Cloud State University