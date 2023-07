Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie