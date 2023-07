Ruchir Sharma joined Morgan Stanley in 1996 and has more than 12 years of investment experience. He is co-head of the Emerging Markets Equity team. Ruchir is currently a columnist with Newsweek, where he writes on the global political economy. He also is a frequent contributor to industry publications such as the Wall Street Journal and The Economic Times, for which Ruchir has been writing since 1991. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked with Prime Securities Ltd (Delhi). Ruchir received a B.A. with Honors from the Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi in Commerce.