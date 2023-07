Ritson Ferguson is Vice Chairman of the firm’s Listed Real Assets business. He is a member of the Listed Real Assets Management Committee, Global Investment Committee and is also a member of the Global Investment Committee for the firm’s listed real assets and private infrastructure businesses. Between 2015 and 2019, Ritson served in global roles for CBRE Investment Management, first as Global CIO and then as Global CEO. During his tenure as Global CEO of the firm, Ritson accomplished several key initiatives, including the acquisition of the firm's private infrastructure business.