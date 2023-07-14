Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
Net Assets
$99.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.2%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XIAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|50.99%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|8.26%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|83.33%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|40.68%
|10 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|86.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|XIAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|70.27%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|95.95%
|2020
|0.0%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|91.72%
|2019
|-0.6%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|6.20%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|77.67%
|XIAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|99.1 M
|25
|17.4 B
|38.95%
|Number of Holdings
|250
|2
|508
|13.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.7 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|63.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.16%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|69.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.91%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|46.95%
|Cash
|1.07%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|45.04%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|14.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|17.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|32.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|19.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.28%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|3.36%
|Technology
|21.69%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|72.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.29%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|9.66%
|Industrials
|9.01%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|86.97%
|Basic Materials
|7.65%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|12.61%
|Communication Services
|7.64%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|77.73%
|Healthcare
|5.21%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|97.06%
|Real Estate
|4.48%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|3.78%
|Consumer Defense
|4.44%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|96.22%
|Energy
|4.06%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|18.07%
|Utilities
|2.27%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|92.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Non US
|98.87%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|2.67%
|US
|0.04%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|84.35%
|XIAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|38.27%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|86.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|XIAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|XIAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XIAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|77.68%
|XIAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|21.19%
|XIAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|XIAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XIAEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.82%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|6.15%
|XIAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 15, 2019
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2019
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2015
|$0.255
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2015
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2014
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2013
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2013
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2013
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2013
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2012
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2012
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2012
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2012
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2011
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2011
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2011
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2010
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2010
|$0.426
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2010
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2010
|$0.448
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2009
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2009
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2009
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2009
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2008
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2008
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2008
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2008
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2007
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 06, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
