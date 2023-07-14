Home
Trending ETFs

XIAEX (Mutual Fund)

XIAEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

Net Assets

$99.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

XIAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya Investments, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    11898854
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peg DiOrio

Fund Description

XIAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -2.8% 240.8% 50.99%
1 Yr -3.3% -4.3% 140.6% 8.26%
3 Yr -5.5%* -8.3% 18.3% 83.33%
5 Yr -7.1%* -5.0% 17.3% 40.68%
10 Yr -6.3%* -4.6% 13.2% 86.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XIAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -34.1% 904.0% 70.27%
2021 -3.3% -28.6% 438.4% 95.95%
2020 0.0% -93.5% 8.2% 91.72%
2019 -0.6% -38.9% 19.8% 6.20%
2018 -3.6% -10.9% 12.8% 77.67%

NAV & Total Return History

XIAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XIAEX Category Low Category High XIAEX % Rank
Net Assets 99.1 M 25 17.4 B 38.95%
Number of Holdings 250 2 508 13.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.7 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 63.74%
Weighting of Top 10 24.16% 11.3% 100.0% 69.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 7.28%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XIAEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% -3.92% 100.76% 46.95%
Cash 		1.07% -0.76% 100.29% 45.04%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 97.96% 14.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 17.56%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 32.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 19.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIAEX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.28% 0.00% 29.60% 3.36%
Technology 		21.69% 0.00% 44.43% 72.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.29% 0.00% 19.02% 9.66%
Industrials 		9.01% 1.41% 43.91% 86.97%
Basic Materials 		7.65% 0.00% 60.58% 12.61%
Communication Services 		7.64% 0.00% 21.22% 77.73%
Healthcare 		5.21% 0.00% 25.91% 97.06%
Real Estate 		4.48% 0.00% 9.74% 3.78%
Consumer Defense 		4.44% 0.00% 22.87% 96.22%
Energy 		4.06% 0.00% 69.54% 18.07%
Utilities 		2.27% 0.00% 13.35% 92.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XIAEX % Rank
Non US 		98.87% -2.17% 99.33% 2.67%
US 		0.04% -3.89% 100.00% 84.35%

XIAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.20% 6.78% 38.27%
Management Fee 1.05% 0.20% 1.75% 86.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

XIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XIAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 456.80% 77.68%

XIAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XIAEX Category Low Category High XIAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 21.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XIAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XIAEX Category Low Category High XIAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.82% -2.54% 14.24% 6.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XIAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XIAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peg DiOrio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Peg DiOrio, CFA, Portfolio Manager, is the head of quantitative equities at Voya IM and serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM in 2012, she was a quantitative analyst with Alliance Bernstein/Sanford C. Bernstein for sixteen years where she was responsible for multivariate and time series analysis for low volatility strategies, global equities, REITs and options. Previously she was a senior investment planning analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein.

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Vincent Costa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Vincent Costa is head of the value and global quantitative equities teams and also serves as a portfolio manager for the active quantitative and fundamental large cap value strategies. Vinnie joined Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) in April 2006 as head of portfolio management for quantitative equity. Prior to joining Voya IM, he managed quantitative equity investments at both Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Bankers Trust Company. He earned a BS in quantitative business analysis from Pennsylvania State University and an MBA in finance from the New York University Stern School of Business, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Steven Wetter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 06, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Steven Wetter is a portfolio manager for the portfolio engineering group at Voya Investment Management responsible for the index, research enhanced index and rules-based strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, he served as Co-Head of International Indexing responsible for managing ETFs, index funds and quantitative portfolios at BNY Mellon, and formerly held similar positions at Northern Trust and Bankers Trust. Steve earned a BA from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA in finance (with distinction) from New York University Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

