Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.2%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$218 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 2.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 155.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|97.91%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|49.74%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|23.34%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|75.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|0.79%
|2021
|12.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|22.16%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|99.46%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|95.00%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|52.42%
|Period
|XHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|93.73%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|44.68%
|3 Yr
|13.7%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|22.34%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-13.5%
|42.1%
|80.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XHIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.3%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|0.79%
|2021
|12.8%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|22.16%
|2020
|-7.5%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|99.46%
|2019
|2.3%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|95.00%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|68.66%
|XHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|218 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|79.07%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|9
|2354
|87.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98.9 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|60.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.55%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|8.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.20%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|41.45%
|Cash
|1.80%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|58.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|20.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|20.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|19.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|21.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHIEX % Rank
|Energy
|29.17%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|0.26%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.11%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|5.44%
|Healthcare
|12.21%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|19.17%
|Financial Services
|10.92%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|95.34%
|Consumer Defense
|10.33%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|9.59%
|Real Estate
|6.47%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|66.84%
|Technology
|5.79%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|88.08%
|Communication Services
|3.97%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|29.02%
|Basic Materials
|3.02%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|77.72%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|91.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|99.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XHIEX % Rank
|US
|79.13%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|93.52%
|Non US
|19.07%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|2.33%
|XHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.19%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|3.98%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|98.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|XHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XHIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|155.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|97.72%
|XHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|53.35%
|XHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XHIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.85%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|1.82%
|XHIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2014
7.52
7.5%
Bryan J. Spratt, CFA, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager with Miller/Howard since he joined the firm in 2004, and focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and energy. Byan has worked as an analyst and portfolio manager since 1990. Previously, at Munder Capital (1994‑2001), Mr. Spratt was a member of the Energy and Power Team. From 2001‑2004, he was responsible for utilities and telecom for the value team at Banc One Investment Advisors and the One Group Funds, which ranked among the largest asset managers in the US prior to its acquisition by JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bryan was featured in The Poughkeepsie Journal and The Wall Street Transcript. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics/Computer Science from Spring Arbor College (graduating summa cum laude).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2014
7.52
7.5%
John (Jack) E. Leslie III, CFA, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager with Miller/Howard since 2004. He adds extensive experience in quantitative modeling and screening in the equity markets to his analytic strengths. Jack has a high level of expertise in both fundamental and quantitative research skills, and in managing large pools of institutional assets. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, Jack was a portfolio manager at Value Line Asset Management, M&T Capital Advisors Group (a division of M&T Bank Corp.), and Dewey Square Investors Corp. (now part of Old Mutual Asset Management). He has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Fortune, and Forbes Online, and has been a featured guest on TheStreet.com, After the Bell on Fox Business, and Money Life with Chuck Jaffe. Jack earned his BS degree in Finance from Suffolk University and an MBA from Babson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2014
7.52
7.5%
Lowell G. Miller has been the Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research of Miller/Howard since founding the firm in 1984. He began his studies of the securities markets as an undergraduate, and has continuously pursued the notion of disciplined investment strategies for more than 30 years. He authored of three critically acclaimed books on investing, including The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth (Print Project, Second Edition, 2006). Lowell has also written on financial subjects for the New York Times Magazine, and was a featured guest on Louis Rukeyser’s Wall $treet Week and CNN-FN. He is often quoted in financial media as Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, Bloomberg, Fortune, and Barron’s. He received a Bachelor of Science from Sarah Lawrence College and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Michael Roomberg, CFA, has been a research analyst with Miller/Howard since 2013 and promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. He received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, Economics, and Finance from University of Wisconsin‑Madison, and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business (with honors). Mr. Roomberg began his career as a research associate in 2008, at Boenning & Scattergood, a financial services firm in greater Philadelphia. There he specialized in Energy Exploration & Production and Water Utilities & Industrials. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, he served as Head of Water/Infrastructure Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. in New York City.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2016
6.42
6.4%
Adam Fackler, CFA, Portfolio Manager, focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and midstream energy including master limited partnerships (MLPs). Prior to joining Miller/Howard in 2016, Adam spent 10 years at Rodman & Redshaw and KLR Group, focusing on MLPs, and at MLV & Co., covering exploration & production companies and MLPs. Adam holds a BS in Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Bucknell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...