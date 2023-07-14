Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$218 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 155.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XHIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    18690675
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryan Spratt

Fund Description

XHIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -10.8% 26.2% 97.91%
1 Yr 6.0% -29.4% 26.4% 49.74%
3 Yr 13.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 23.34%
5 Yr -1.9%* -15.0% 42.1% 75.00%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.3% -41.6% 42.6% 0.79%
2021 12.8% -23.5% 23.2% 22.16%
2020 -7.5% -8.6% 93.7% 99.46%
2019 2.3% -2.6% 7.8% 95.00%
2018 -4.6% -8.8% 3.8% 52.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -19.1% 22.1% 93.73%
1 Yr 6.0% -29.4% 36.6% 44.68%
3 Yr 13.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 22.34%
5 Yr -1.9%* -13.5% 42.1% 80.28%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.3% -41.6% 42.6% 0.79%
2021 12.8% -23.5% 23.2% 22.16%
2020 -7.5% -8.6% 93.7% 99.46%
2019 2.3% -2.6% 7.8% 95.00%
2018 -4.6% -7.6% 3.8% 68.66%

NAV & Total Return History

XHIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHIEX Category Low Category High XHIEX % Rank
Net Assets 218 M 504 K 30.4 B 79.07%
Number of Holdings 45 9 2354 87.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.9 M 129 K 9.16 B 60.10%
Weighting of Top 10 37.55% 5.3% 99.9% 8.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Energy Transfer LP 4.63%
  2. Altria Group Inc 4.22%
  3. BP PLC ADR 4.19%
  4. Highwoods Properties Inc 4.12%
  5. TotalEnergies SE ADR 4.07%
  6. TC Energy Corp 4.02%
  7. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 3.85%
  8. Cardinal Health Inc 3.70%
  9. Ford Motor Co 3.70%
  10. Magna International Inc Class A 3.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHIEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.20% 85.69% 100.65% 41.45%
Cash 		1.80% -0.65% 14.30% 58.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 20.47%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 20.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 19.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 21.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHIEX % Rank
Energy 		29.17% 0.00% 29.17% 0.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.11% 0.00% 29.62% 5.44%
Healthcare 		12.21% 0.00% 32.47% 19.17%
Financial Services 		10.92% 0.00% 60.11% 95.34%
Consumer Defense 		10.33% 0.00% 33.79% 9.59%
Real Estate 		6.47% 0.00% 40.74% 66.84%
Technology 		5.79% 0.00% 30.07% 88.08%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 19.80% 29.02%
Basic Materials 		3.02% 0.00% 23.88% 77.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 91.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 99.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHIEX % Rank
US 		79.13% 55.79% 100.30% 93.52%
Non US 		19.07% 0.00% 36.04% 2.33%

XHIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.01% 16.27% 3.98%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.20% 98.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

XHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 155.00% 0.00% 227.00% 97.72%

XHIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHIEX Category Low Category High XHIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 53.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHIEX Category Low Category High XHIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.85% -1.84% 4.73% 1.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

XHIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryan Spratt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2014

7.52

7.5%

Bryan J. Spratt, CFA, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager with Miller/Howard since he joined the firm in 2004, and focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and energy. Byan has worked as an analyst and portfolio manager since 1990. Previously, at Munder Capital (1994‑2001), Mr. Spratt was a member of the Energy and Power Team. From 2001‑2004, he was responsible for utilities and telecom for the value team at Banc One Investment Advisors and the One Group Funds, which ranked among the largest asset managers in the US prior to its acquisition by JP Morgan Chase & Co. Bryan was featured in The Poughkeepsie Journal and The Wall Street Transcript. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics/Computer Science from Spring Arbor College (graduating summa cum laude).

John Leslie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2014

7.52

7.5%

John (Jack) E. Leslie III, CFA, has been a research analyst and portfolio manager with Miller/Howard since 2004. He adds extensive experience in quantitative modeling and screening in the equity markets to his analytic strengths. Jack has a high level of expertise in both fundamental and quantitative research skills, and in managing large pools of institutional assets. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, Jack was a portfolio manager at Value Line Asset Management, M&T Capital Advisors Group (a division of M&T Bank Corp.), and Dewey Square Investors Corp. (now part of Old Mutual Asset Management). He has been interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Fortune, and Forbes Online, and has been a featured guest on TheStreet.com, After the Bell on Fox Business, and Money Life with Chuck Jaffe. Jack earned his BS degree in Finance from Suffolk University and an MBA from Babson College.

Gregory Powell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2014

7.52

7.5%

Lowell G. Miller has been the Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research of Miller/Howard since founding the firm in 1984. He began his studies of the securities markets as an undergraduate, and has continuously pursued the notion of disciplined investment strategies for more than 30 years. He authored of three critically acclaimed books on investing, including The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth (Print Project, Second Edition, 2006). Lowell has also written on financial subjects for the New York Times Magazine, and was a featured guest on Louis Rukeyser’s Wall $treet Week and CNN-FN. He is often quoted in financial media as Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, Bloomberg, Fortune, and Barron’s. He received a Bachelor of Science from Sarah Lawrence College and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law.

Michael Roomberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Michael Roomberg, CFA, has been a research analyst with Miller/Howard since 2013 and promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. He received a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, Economics, and Finance from University of Wisconsin‑Madison, and a Master of Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business (with honors). Mr. Roomberg began his career as a research associate in 2008, at Boenning & Scattergood, a financial services firm in greater Philadelphia. There he specialized in Energy Exploration & Production and Water Utilities & Industrials. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, he served as Head of Water/Infrastructure Equity Research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. in New York City.

Adam Fackler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2016

6.42

6.4%

Adam Fackler, CFA, Portfolio Manager, focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and midstream energy including master limited partnerships (MLPs). Prior to joining Miller/Howard in 2016, Adam spent 10 years at Rodman & Redshaw and KLR Group, focusing on MLPs, and at MLV & Co., covering exploration & production companies and MLPs. Adam holds a BS in Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Bucknell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

