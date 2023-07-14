Lowell G. Miller has been the Chief Investment Officer and Director of Research of Miller/Howard since founding the firm in 1984. He began his studies of the securities markets as an undergraduate, and has continuously pursued the notion of disciplined investment strategies for more than 30 years. He authored of three critically acclaimed books on investing, including The Single Best Investment: Creating Wealth with Dividend Growth (Print Project, Second Edition, 2006). Lowell has also written on financial subjects for the New York Times Magazine, and was a featured guest on Louis Rukeyser’s Wall $treet Week and CNN-FN. He is often quoted in financial media as Investor’s Business Daily, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, Bloomberg, Fortune, and Barron’s. He received a Bachelor of Science from Sarah Lawrence College and a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law.