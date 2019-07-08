Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Highland Global Allocation Fund

XHGLX | Fund

$13.92

$293 M

0.00%

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$293 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Highland Global Allocation Fund

XHGLX | Fund

$13.92

$293 M

0.00%

1.01%

XHGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Highland Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    22211279
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Dondero

Fund Description

XHGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.7% 16.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -8.9% 48.3% 2.58%
3 Yr N/A* -2.2% 16.4% 92.65%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% 91.59%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 63.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XHGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.7% 16.4% N/A
1 Yr N/A -12.8% 48.3% 2.33%
3 Yr N/A* -3.4% 16.4% 92.36%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% 90.62%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 60.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XHGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XHGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XHGLX Category Low Category High XHGLX % Rank
Net Assets 293 M 1.12 M 110 B 57.67%
Number of Holdings 74 2 10961 71.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 203 M -31.7 M 22 B 47.60%
Weighting of Top 10 69.37% 10.8% 100.0% 22.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  2. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  3. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  4. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  5. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  6. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  7. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  8. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  9. TerreStar Corp 28.34%
  10. TerreStar Corp 28.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XHGLX % Rank
Stocks 		71.61% -45.72% 98.42% 72.65%
Bonds 		20.66% -39.76% 93.84% 53.65%
Other 		13.45% -1.25% 197.12% 11.27%
Convertible Bonds 		2.97% 0.00% 25.49% 13.15%
Preferred Stocks 		1.48% -0.03% 14.00% 7.93%
Cash 		-10.17% -97.12% 185.58% 44.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHGLX % Rank
Real Estate 		32.86% 0.00% 90.14% 11.04%
Communication Services 		30.13% 0.00% 28.59% 0.21%
Energy 		17.86% 0.00% 38.61% 13.59%
Financial Services 		4.94% 0.00% 30.34% 84.71%
Technology 		4.02% 0.00% 39.48% 85.14%
Utilities 		3.07% 0.00% 40.29% 17.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.98% 0.00% 20.84% 89.38%
Basic Materials 		1.93% 0.00% 60.23% 92.78%
Healthcare 		1.69% 0.00% 30.30% 77.92%
Industrials 		1.14% 0.09% 32.39% 99.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.39% 0.00% 31.85% 96.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHGLX % Rank
US 		68.12% -4.82% 95.75% 2.30%
Non US 		3.49% -46.69% 57.06% 96.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHGLX % Rank
Corporate 		62.21% 0.00% 99.90% 12.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		27.98% 0.10% 100.00% 32.99%
Government 		9.22% 0.00% 98.64% 76.41%
Securitized 		0.59% 0.00% 83.28% 67.22%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 53.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 40.50%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XHGLX % Rank
US 		17.38% -177.12% 87.76% 29.23%
Non US 		3.28% -39.00% 137.36% 61.80%

XHGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XHGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.16% 2.71% 0.42%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.70% 26.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

XHGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

XHGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XHGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 441.00% 6.70%

XHGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XHGLX Category Low Category High XHGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 34.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XHGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XHGLX Category Low Category High XHGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.48% -5.20% 6.33% 9.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XHGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XHGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Dondero

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 1998

24.42

24.4%

Mr. Dondero is also the co-founder and President of Highland, founder and President of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., Chairman of the board of directors, Chief Executive Officer and member of the investment committee of NXRT, President of NexPoint Capital, Inc., President of NMCT, director for American Banknote Corporation, director for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, director for Jernigan Capital, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors for Cornerstone Healthcare, Chairman of the board of directors for CCS Medical, and Chairman of NexBank, an affiliated bank that is majority owned by Mr. Dondero. Mr. Dondero has over 30 years of experience investing in credit and equity markets and has helped pioneer credit asset classes. Prior to founding Highland Capital Management in 1993, Mr. Dondero served as Chief Investment Officer of Protective Life’s GIC subsidiary and helped grow the business between 1989 and 1993. His portfolio management experience includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade corporates, leveraged bank loans, high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, real estate, derivatives, preferred stocks and common stocks. From 1985 to 1989, he managed in fixed income funds for American Express. Mr. Dondero received a BS in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from the University of Virginia, and is a Certified Managerial Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

×