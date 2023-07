Hugonnard-Roche is a portfolio manager with Gabelli Asset Management. Roche joined Gabelli Asset Management Inc. in 2000 as director of quantitative strategies and head of risk management. Prior thereto, Roche worked at Credit Lyonnais in New York as a proprietary equity analyst focused on risk arbitrage. Prior to joining Credit Lyonnais, Roche worked at Lombard Odier in Geneva as a quantitative analyst.