Charles I. Clough, Jr. has been active in the securities and investment business for over 55 years. His experience covers most analytical functions from research analysis to portfolio management. In January 2000, Mr. Clough founded Clough Capital Partners L.P. From 1987 through January 2000, Mr. Clough was Chief Global Investment Strategist at Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for directing the global investment strategy research effort for one of the world’s largest investment firms. Prior to his tenure at Merrill Lynch, Mr. Clough was Director of Investment Policy and Chief Strategist at Cowen & Co. Previously, he had been Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at The Boston Company, Portfolio Manager at Colonial Management Associates and Vice President and Senior Research Analyst for Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Alliance Capital Management 38 Company. Mr. Clough serves on the boards and/or investment committees of a number of educational, hospital and charitable institutions, including the Yawkey Foundation and his alma mater, Boston College, where he currently serves as a Trustee Associate. He is also an ordained Deacon in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and serves in that capacity at his local parish in Concord, Massachusetts. Mr. Clough graduated magna cum laude in history from Boston College and earned an MBA at the University of Chicago.