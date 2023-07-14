Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|XGGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|50.00%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|16.13%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|64.86%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|74.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XGGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|5.41%
|2021
|8.1%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|83.92%
|2020
|3.1%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|93.57%
|2019
|2.8%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|9.52%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|67.92%
|Period
|XGGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|46.79%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|13.55%
|3 Yr
|7.1%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|62.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|73.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XGGZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|5.41%
|2021
|8.1%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|83.92%
|2020
|3.1%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|93.57%
|2019
|2.8%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|29.37%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|91.51%
|XGGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|47.50%
|Number of Holdings
|313
|31
|9561
|15.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.8 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|31.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.96%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Stocks
|89.86%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|95.63%
|Cash
|8.68%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|5.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|12.50%
|Bonds
|0.68%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|3.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|50.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|28.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.58%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|18.13%
|Consumer Defense
|18.24%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|1.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.36%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|26.25%
|Communication Services
|12.74%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|3.13%
|Healthcare
|6.80%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|68.13%
|Basic Materials
|5.15%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|41.88%
|Financial Services
|3.99%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|69.38%
|Utilities
|3.78%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|21.25%
|Technology
|3.77%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|94.38%
|Energy
|2.75%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|31.88%
|Real Estate
|0.84%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|76.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGGZX % Rank
|US
|45.10%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|85.00%
|Non US
|44.76%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|66.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|85.60%
|2.37%
|100.00%
|84.97%
|Corporate
|7.71%
|0.00%
|84.69%
|27.45%
|Government
|6.69%
|0.00%
|97.59%
|2.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.13%
|32.03%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.37%
|28.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XGGZX % Rank
|US
|0.68%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|3.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|27.50%
|XGGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|20.63%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|86.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|XGGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XGGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XGGZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|17.78%
|XGGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|40.00%
|XGGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XGGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XGGZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.20%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|58.60%
|XGGZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.070
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 23, 2014
7.94
7.9%
Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 23, 2014
7.94
7.9%
Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 23, 2014
7.94
7.9%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 23, 2014
7.94
7.9%
Mr. Jeffrey J. Jonas, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Jonas joined Gabelli & Company, Inc. in 2003 as a research analyst. Prior to his appointment as Associated Portfolio Manager, Mr. Jonas served as co-portfolio manager of GAMCO Medical Opportunities LP. Mr. Jonas was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College where he received a BS in finance and management information systems.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
