Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

XGGZX | Fund

$14.45

$131 M

0.00%

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XGGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Jun 23, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    8934598
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Marangi

Fund Description

XGGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -44.3% 9.5% 50.00%
1 Yr 12.4% -51.1% 24.7% 16.13%
3 Yr 7.1%* -6.4% 28.0% 64.86%
5 Yr -0.3%* -4.2% 18.3% 74.40%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.5% 18.8% 5.41%
2021 8.1% -27.4% 103.5% 83.92%
2020 3.1% 3.5% 66.4% 93.57%
2019 2.8% -64.5% 5.6% 9.52%
2018 -3.2% -9.3% 49.7% 67.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -44.3% 9.5% 46.79%
1 Yr 12.4% -51.1% 24.7% 13.55%
3 Yr 7.1%* -6.4% 28.0% 62.16%
5 Yr -0.3%* -4.2% 18.3% 73.60%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.6% 18.8% 5.41%
2021 8.1% -27.4% 103.5% 83.92%
2020 3.1% 3.5% 66.4% 93.57%
2019 2.8% -64.5% 5.6% 29.37%
2018 -3.2% -9.3% 53.2% 91.51%

NAV & Total Return History

XGGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XGGZX Category Low Category High XGGZX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 47.50%
Number of Holdings 313 31 9561 15.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.8 M 452 K 5.44 B 31.88%
Weighting of Top 10 23.96% 4.2% 63.4% 30.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.04% 15.94%
  2. Entain PLC 4.62%
  3. Entain PLC 4.62%
  4. Entain PLC 4.62%
  5. Entain PLC 4.62%
  6. Entain PLC 4.62%
  7. Entain PLC 4.62%
  8. Entain PLC 4.62%
  9. Entain PLC 4.62%
  10. Entain PLC 4.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XGGZX % Rank
Stocks 		89.86% 40.59% 104.41% 95.63%
Cash 		8.68% -4.41% 47.07% 5.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.78% 0.00% 1.04% 12.50%
Bonds 		0.68% 0.00% 8.07% 3.75%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 50.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 28.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGGZX % Rank
Industrials 		26.58% 0.00% 53.77% 18.13%
Consumer Defense 		18.24% 0.00% 52.28% 1.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.36% 0.00% 71.20% 26.25%
Communication Services 		12.74% 0.00% 23.15% 3.13%
Healthcare 		6.80% 0.00% 28.38% 68.13%
Basic Materials 		5.15% 0.00% 26.39% 41.88%
Financial Services 		3.99% 0.00% 75.07% 69.38%
Utilities 		3.78% 0.00% 70.33% 21.25%
Technology 		3.77% 0.00% 93.40% 94.38%
Energy 		2.75% 0.00% 36.56% 31.88%
Real Estate 		0.84% 0.00% 43.48% 76.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGGZX % Rank
US 		45.10% 6.76% 79.19% 85.00%
Non US 		44.76% 12.39% 83.06% 66.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGGZX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		85.60% 2.37% 100.00% 84.97%
Corporate 		7.71% 0.00% 84.69% 27.45%
Government 		6.69% 0.00% 97.59% 2.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 33.13% 32.03%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.37% 28.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGGZX % Rank
US 		0.68% 0.00% 8.07% 3.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 27.50%

XGGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XGGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.43% 2.93% 20.63%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.30% 1.25% 86.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

XGGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XGGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XGGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 7.00% 145.00% 17.78%

XGGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XGGZX Category Low Category High XGGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 40.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XGGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XGGZX Category Low Category High XGGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -1.92% 6.98% 58.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XGGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XGGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Marangi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2014

7.94

7.9%

Christopher J. Marangi joined GAMCO in 2003 as an equity research analyst responsible for companies in the Cable, Satellite and Entertainment sectors, Mr. Marangi's experience includes 5+ years with Wellspring and JPMorgan. Mr. Marangi graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. in Political Economy from Williams College and holds an M.B.A. with honors from the Columbia Graduate School of Business

Kevin Dreyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2014

7.94

7.9%

Mr. Dreyer, a Managing Director of GBL and Co-Chief Investment Officer of GBL’s Value Team, manages a portion of the Fund’s assets. He joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst. Mr. Dreyer currently serves as a portfolio manager for the Adviser managing several funds within the Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex and GAMCO on its institutional and high net worth separate accounts team. Mr. Dreyer holds a M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S.E. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2014

7.94

7.9%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Jeffrey Jonas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 23, 2014

7.94

7.9%

Mr. Jeffrey J. Jonas, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager. Mr. Jonas joined Gabelli & Company, Inc. in 2003 as a research analyst. Prior to his appointment as Associated Portfolio Manager, Mr. Jonas served as co-portfolio manager of GAMCO Medical Opportunities LP. Mr. Jonas was a Presidential Scholar at Boston College where he received a BS in finance and management information systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

