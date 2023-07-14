Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

-10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$397 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XGBAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    21630886
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    B. Scott Minerd

Fund Description

XGBAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -37.9% 3.6% 28.70%
1 Yr -10.1% -19.3% 180.4% 98.61%
3 Yr -11.2%* -15.7% 24.5% 93.40%
5 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 18.1% 97.89%
10 Yr -3.3%* -4.0% 8.6% 98.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -73.4% 112.0% 83.26%
2021 -0.9% -50.9% 15.2% 56.40%
2020 1.4% -10.5% 5.1% 10.58%
2019 0.3% -8.7% 9.7% 76.38%
2018 -1.0% -7.9% 6.7% 57.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XGBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -37.9% 3.6% 25.93%
1 Yr -10.1% -21.4% 180.4% 95.39%
3 Yr -11.2%* -15.7% 24.5% 93.52%
5 Yr -6.8%* -6.8% 18.1% 98.12%
10 Yr -3.3%* -4.0% 9.1% 98.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XGBAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -73.4% 112.0% 83.26%
2021 -0.9% -50.9% 15.2% 56.40%
2020 1.4% -10.5% 5.1% 10.58%
2019 0.3% -8.7% 9.7% 76.38%
2018 -1.0% -7.9% 6.7% 57.23%

NAV & Total Return History

XGBAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XGBAX Category Low Category High XGBAX % Rank
Net Assets 397 M 10.4 M 17.1 B 82.86%
Number of Holdings 364 3 3347 10.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 149 M 797 K 1.31 B 7.87%
Weighting of Top 10 22.07% 3.0% 100.0% 90.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  2. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  3. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  4. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  5. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  6. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  7. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  8. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  9. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%
  10. Umbs 30Yr Tba(Reg A) 5.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XGBAX % Rank
Bonds 		98.16% 66.19% 179.76% 90.74%
Stocks 		2.86% 0.00% 16.24% 1.85%
Preferred Stocks 		1.30% 0.00% 17.47% 2.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.10% 0.00% 6.78% 15.74%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 37.96%
Cash 		-2.42% -84.13% 6.28% 96.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGBAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.07% 50.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.55% 50.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 11.04% 50.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 6.20% 100.00% 62.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 56.66% 50.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.70% 50.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 6.77% 50.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGBAX % Rank
US 		2.78% 0.00% 13.71% 1.85%
Non US 		0.08% 0.00% 2.53% 1.85%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGBAX % Rank
Municipal 		67.26% 0.00% 100.00% 51.39%
Corporate 		28.70% 0.00% 98.94% 52.31%
Securitized 		3.59% 0.00% 4.69% 2.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.28% 0.00% 29.85% 15.28%
Government 		0.18% 0.00% 46.64% 12.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 38.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XGBAX % Rank
US 		93.90% 66.19% 151.83% 56.48%
Non US 		4.26% 0.00% 27.93% 48.61%

XGBAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XGBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.04% 3.14% 3.81%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.10% 77.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

XGBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XGBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XGBAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 1.00% 343.00% 48.48%

XGBAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XGBAX Category Low Category High XGBAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 57.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XGBAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XGBAX Category Low Category High XGBAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.22% 0.42% 5.46% 5.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XGBAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XGBAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

B. Scott Minerd

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2010

11.6

11.6%

B. Scott Minerd, Chairman, Global Chief Investment Officer, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Minerd joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in May 1998. Mr. Minerd leads Guggenheim Partners' research on global macroeconomics and guides the firm’s investment strategies.Previously, Mr. Minerd was a Managing Director with Credit Suisse First Boston in charge of trading and risk management for the Fixed Income Credit Trading Group. In this position, he was responsible for the corporate bond, preferred stock, money markets, U.S. government agency and sovereign debt, derivatives securities, structured debt and interest rate swaps trading business units. Prior to that, Mr. Minerd was Morgan Stanley’s London based European Capital Markets Products Trading and Risk Manager responsible for Eurobonds, Euro-MTNs, domestic European Bonds, FRNs, derivative securities and money market products in 12 European currencies and Asian markets. Mr. Minerd has also held capital markets positions with Merrill Lynch and Continental Bank. Prior to that, he was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for the public accounting firm of Price Waterhouse. Mr. Minerd is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Investor Advisory Committee on Financial Markets, helping advise the NY Fed President and senior management at the bank about the current financial markets and ways the public and private sectors can better understand and mitigate systematic risks. Mr. Minerd also works with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), advising on research and analysis of private sector infrastructure investment, and is a contributing member of the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is a regularly featured guest and contributor to leading financial media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and CNBC, where he shares insights on today’s financial climate. Mr. Minerd holds a B.S. degree in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and has completed graduate work at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

James Pass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2010

11.6

11.6%

Mr. Pass joined Guggenheim in 2009 and is responsible for the research, development and implementation of investment strategies for the firm’s municipal obligations, including tax-exempt and taxable bonds, Build America Bonds and tax-credit bonds. He is responsible for building and managing the firm’s military housing and municipal hybrid activities, making the firm a leader in those sectors among institutional investors. Mr. Pass and his Municipal Investment Team successfully grew municipal holdings from less than $1 billion as of December 2008 to over $10.8 billion as of December 2014 and were instrumental in launching multiple funds. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Pass was a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets where he headed the firm’s Midwest Region. He earned his B.A. in Diplomatic History and Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania. Due to the breadth of his industry knowledge, Mr. Pass has been featured in multiple publications and spoke to various associations in the industry, including Bloomberg Press, Bloomberg Live, The Bond Buyer, National Federation of Municipal Analysts and National Association of State Treasurers.

Anne Walsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2010

11.6

11.6%

Anne B. Walsh, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income, Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Ms. Walsh joined Guggenheim Partners (or its affiliate or predecessor) in 2007 is also the head of the Portfolio Construction Group and Portfolio Management. She oversees more than $185 billion in fixed-income investments including Agencies, Credit, Municipals, and Structured Securities. She is responsible for portfolio design, strategy, sector allocation and risk management, as well as conveying Guggenheim Partners' macroeconomic outlook to Portfolio Managers and fixed income Sector Specialists. Ms. Walsh specializes in liability-driven portfolio management. Prior to joining Guggenheim Partners, she served as Chief Investment Officer at Reinsurance Group of America, and also held roles at Zurich Scudder Investments, Lincoln Investment Management and American Bankers Insurance Group. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Ms. Walsh received her BSBA and MBA from Auburn University and her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 7.9 6.25

