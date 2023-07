Mr. Joseph rejoined GAMCO Investors, Inc. on May 1, 2018, after serving as a data strategy consultant for Alt/S, an early-stage media and marketing analytics firm, beginning in July 2017. From 2008 until June 2017, Mr. Joseph Gabelli served as an equity research analyst covering the global food and beverage industry for GAMCO Investors, Inc. and its affiliate, Associated Capital Group. He began his investment career at Integrity Capital Management, a Boston-based equity hedge fund, where he focused on researching small and micro-cap companies in the technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Gabelli holds a B.A. from Boston College, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s Honors and Distinction.