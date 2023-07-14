Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Foxby Corp

XFXBX | Fund

$21.52

$10.7 M

0.00%

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

13.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

93.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

47.3%

Net Assets

$10.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XFXBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 93.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 47.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Foxby Corp
  • Fund Family Name
    Midas Management Corporation
  • Inception Date
    Oct 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    521716
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Winmill

Fund Description

XFXBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFXBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -14.3% 35.6% 57.50%
1 Yr 13.5% -55.6% 38.6% 38.77%
3 Yr 93.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 0.08%
5 Yr 47.3%* -30.5% 97.0% 0.66%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 97.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFXBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -64.5% 28.9% 18.36%
2021 152.6% -20.5% 152.6% 0.08%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 79.90%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.64%
2018 -3.5% -13.5% 12.6% 65.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFXBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -20.5% 35.6% 51.81%
1 Yr 13.5% -55.6% 40.3% 31.01%
3 Yr 93.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 0.08%
5 Yr 47.3%* -29.9% 97.0% 0.69%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 97.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFXBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -64.5% 28.9% 18.44%
2021 152.6% -20.5% 152.6% 0.08%
2020 1.8% -13.9% 183.6% 79.82%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.64%
2018 -3.5% -10.9% 12.6% 80.04%

NAV & Total Return History

XFXBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFXBX Category Low Category High XFXBX % Rank
Net Assets 10.7 M 177 K 1.21 T 97.98%
Number of Holdings 39 2 4154 89.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.18 M 288 K 270 B 95.50%
Weighting of Top 10 49.44% 1.8% 106.2% 8.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 9.14%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 6.62%
  3. Steel Dynamics Inc 5.42%
  4. AutoZone Inc 5.25%
  5. Essent Group Ltd 4.71%
  6. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 4.55%
  7. Credit Acceptance Corp 4.10%
  8. Warrior Met Coal Inc 3.57%
  9. Williams-Sonoma Inc 3.55%
  10. British American Tobacco PLC ADR 3.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFXBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 0.00% 130.24% 26.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.33% 0.00% 1.57% 4.50%
Cash 		0.04% -102.29% 100.00% 86.95%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.03%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFXBX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		27.26% 0.00% 30.33% 0.46%
Financial Services 		19.93% 0.00% 55.59% 8.37%
Communication Services 		15.20% 0.00% 27.94% 4.11%
Basic Materials 		11.11% 0.00% 25.70% 1.22%
Healthcare 		8.42% 0.00% 60.70% 93.68%
Industrials 		5.99% 0.00% 29.90% 93.91%
Technology 		5.29% 0.00% 48.94% 98.86%
Consumer Defense 		4.87% 0.00% 47.71% 86.00%
Energy 		1.94% 0.00% 41.64% 76.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 93.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 94.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XFXBX % Rank
US 		87.70% 0.00% 127.77% 86.35%
Non US 		11.94% 0.00% 32.38% 8.48%

XFXBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFXBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.01% 49.27% 2.91%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 47.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.85% 36.34%

Sales Fees

XFXBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XFXBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFXBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 496.00% 75.31%

XFXBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFXBX Category Low Category High XFXBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 77.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFXBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFXBX Category Low Category High XFXBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.11% -54.00% 6.06% 80.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFXBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XFXBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Winmill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2017

5.26

5.3%

Thomas B. Winmill has acted as portfolio manager since 2002. He has been president of the investment manager since 1995 and the distributor since 1991. He also serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, Chief Legal Officer, and a Trustee. He has served as a member of the investment manager's IPC since 1990. As the current Chairman of the IPC, he helps establish general investment guidelines. Winmill is a member of the New York Section member society of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

