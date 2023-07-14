Thomas B. Winmill has acted as portfolio manager since 2002. He has been president of the investment manager since 1995 and the distributor since 1991. He also serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, Chief Legal Officer, and a Trustee. He has served as a member of the investment manager's IPC since 1990. As the current Chairman of the IPC, he helps establish general investment guidelines. Winmill is a member of the New York Section member society of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Inc.