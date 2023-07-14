Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
13.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
93.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
47.3%
Net Assets
$10.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 2.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XFXBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|57.50%
|1 Yr
|13.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|38.77%
|3 Yr
|93.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|0.08%
|5 Yr
|47.3%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|0.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|97.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|XFXBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|18.44%
|2021
|152.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|0.08%
|2020
|1.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|79.82%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|15.64%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|80.04%
|XFXBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFXBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.7 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|97.98%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|2
|4154
|89.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.18 M
|288 K
|270 B
|95.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.44%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|8.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFXBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|26.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.50%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|86.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|57.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|55.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|55.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFXBX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|27.26%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|0.46%
|Financial Services
|19.93%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|8.37%
|Communication Services
|15.20%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|4.11%
|Basic Materials
|11.11%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|1.22%
|Healthcare
|8.42%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|93.68%
|Industrials
|5.99%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|93.91%
|Technology
|5.29%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|98.86%
|Consumer Defense
|4.87%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|86.00%
|Energy
|1.94%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|76.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|93.53%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|94.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFXBX % Rank
|US
|87.70%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|86.35%
|Non US
|11.94%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|8.48%
|XFXBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.39%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|2.91%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|47.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|36.34%
|XFXBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XFXBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFXBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|75.31%
|XFXBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFXBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|77.26%
|XFXBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|XFXBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFXBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.11%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|80.69%
|XFXBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.020
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.020
|ExtraDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2017
5.26
5.3%
Thomas B. Winmill has acted as portfolio manager since 2002. He has been president of the investment manager since 1995 and the distributor since 1991. He also serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, Chief Legal Officer, and a Trustee. He has served as a member of the investment manager's IPC since 1990. As the current Chairman of the IPC, he helps establish general investment guidelines. Winmill is a member of the New York Section member society of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
