Christopher J. Molumphy, CFA, EVP, is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. Mr. Molumphy joined Franklin Templeton Investments as an analyst in 1988 and has served as a portfolio manager since 1991. Prior to assuming his current role in 2000, he served as director of Franklin's High Yield and Investment Grade teams since 1994. He holds a BA (Stanford Univ.) and an MBA (Univ. of Chicago). He is a member of the Security Analysts of San Francisco the CFA Institute, the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research(SIEPR), and the San Francisco Bond Club.