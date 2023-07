Douglas Bond, Executive Vice President, is Head of Closed End Funds and a portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers' Closed-End Opportunity Fund and other portfolios investing in closed-end funds. Before joining Cohen & Steers in 2004, Mr. Bond worked at Merrill Lynch for 23 years. Between 1992 and 2004, he ran their closed-end fund new origination effort and was involved in all closed-end funds underwritten by Merrill Lynch. He also headed Merrill's Private Client Syndicate Group. Mr. Bond holds a BA from Hamilton College and an MBA from New York University. He is based in New York.