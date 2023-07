R.J. Gallo, Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of the Municipal Bond Investment Group, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager since April of 2010. Mr. Gallo joined Federated in 2000 as an Investment Analyst. He became a Senior Vice President of the Fund's Adviser in 2011. From 2005 to 2010 Mr. Gallo served as Vice President and from January 2002 through 2004 and as an Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. He has been a Portfolio Manager since December 2002. From 1996 to 2000, Mr. Gallo was a Financial Analyst and Trader at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mr. Gallo has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and a Master's in Public Affairs with a concentration in Economics and Public Policy from Princeton University.