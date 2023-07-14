Mr. Gordon is a member of Octagon’s Investment Committee and serves as the Firm’s Chief Executive Officer. He co-founded Octagon in 1994 and subsequently managed numerous Octagon funds before assuming his current position. He possesses over 30 years of experience in the below-investment grade leveraged loan and high yield bond asset classes, in both sell-side and buy-side capacities. Mr. Gordon is also a member of the Firm’s ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) Committee. Prior to co-founding Octagon, Mr. Gordon was a Managing Director at Chemical Securities, Inc., where he focused primarily on the oil and gas industries. Mr. Gordon advised on and arranged below-investment grade loans for corporate clients, while also undertaking special projects in M&A advisory and distressed credit situations. Prior to Chemical, Mr. Gordon served as Vice President in the Acquisition Finance Division of Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company. In this capacity, he structured, syndicated and managed leveraged buyout transactions. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Gordon served on the Board of Directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, Inc. ("LSTA") and on the LSTA's Executive Committee. He graduated Cum Laude with an A.B. in Economics from Duke University. Mr. Gordon holds FINRA Series 7 & 63 Registrations.