YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
-1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
Net Assets
$226 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.0%
Expense Ratio 5.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XFLTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-5.8%
|8.3%
|22.97%
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-12.8%
|9.4%
|93.94%
|3 Yr
|2.2%*
|-6.4%
|59.4%
|5.38%
|5 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-8.4%
|29.7%
|99.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|13.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|XFLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|226 M
|26.3 M
|13.1 B
|83.27%
|Number of Holdings
|451
|12
|1447
|37.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|59.3 M
|-191 M
|2.54 B
|62.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.02%
|4.6%
|91.9%
|20.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Bonds
|161.82%
|28.71%
|161.82%
|0.34%
|Stocks
|0.08%
|0.00%
|51.23%
|60.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.99%
|1.54%
|95.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-54.21%
|26.58%
|91.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.51%
|95.86%
|Cash
|-61.90%
|-61.90%
|53.95%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.28%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.16%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.61%
|82.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.56%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.64%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.98%
|83.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.80%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.66%
|91.02%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|84.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFLTX % Rank
|US
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|45.12%
|53.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.11%
|96.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.91%
|0.00%
|91.68%
|1.03%
|Corporate
|48.70%
|0.00%
|141.23%
|98.28%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.39%
|0.00%
|54.60%
|79.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.03%
|94.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.47%
|95.86%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.12%
|94.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFLTX % Rank
|US
|98.59%
|14.05%
|128.23%
|1.37%
|Non US
|63.23%
|0.00%
|84.20%
|1.72%
|XFLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.28%
|0.01%
|15.84%
|1.37%
|Management Fee
|1.70%
|0.00%
|1.89%
|98.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.27%
|N/A
|XFLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|3.00%
|N/A
|XFLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFLTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|3.00%
|215.00%
|18.48%
|XFLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.99%
|98.01%
|XFLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XFLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFLTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.82%
|1.56%
|10.22%
|0.69%
|XFLTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2017
4.68
4.7%
Mr. Nechamkin is a member of Octagon’s Investment Committee and the Firm’s Chief Investment Officer. He serves as a Portfolio Manager across CLOs, Separately Managed Accounts and Commingled Funds. Prior to joining Octagon as Portfolio Manager in 1999, Mr. Nechamkin was a Vice President in the High Yield Research Group at Bankers Trust. Prior to that, he served as a Convertible Securities Analyst at Mabon Securities and a Financial Consultant at Merrill Lynch. He earned a Bachelor and a Master of Talmudic Law, and holds an M.B.A. from the University of Baltimore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 27, 2017
4.68
4.7%
Ms. Lam is a member of Octagon’s Investment Committee and serves as a Portfolio Manager across CLOs, Separately Managed Accounts and Commingled Funds. Ms. Lam oversees the Firm’s Structured Credit (CLO debt & equity) investment strategies. Ms. Lam is also the Co-Chair of Octagon & Conning’s Global DEI (diversity, equity & inclusion) Council and a member of the Firm’s ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) Committee. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, Ms. Lam oversaw Octagon's investments in the software, business services, finance & insurance, paper & packaging, gaming & lodging, homebuilding and real estate industries. She was also responsible for the structured credit exposure held in Octagon’s CLO vehicles. Prior to joining Octagon in 1999, Ms. Lam attended Babson College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a B.S. in Investments. She received her CFA Charter in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 06, 2017
4.57
4.6%
Mr. Gordon is a member of Octagon’s Investment Committee and serves as the Firm’s Chief Executive Officer. He co-founded Octagon in 1994 and subsequently managed numerous Octagon funds before assuming his current position. He possesses over 30 years of experience in the below-investment grade leveraged loan and high yield bond asset classes, in both sell-side and buy-side capacities. Mr. Gordon is also a member of the Firm’s ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) Committee. Prior to co-founding Octagon, Mr. Gordon was a Managing Director at Chemical Securities, Inc., where he focused primarily on the oil and gas industries. Mr. Gordon advised on and arranged below-investment grade loans for corporate clients, while also undertaking special projects in M&A advisory and distressed credit situations. Prior to Chemical, Mr. Gordon served as Vice President in the Acquisition Finance Division of Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company. In this capacity, he structured, syndicated and managed leveraged buyout transactions. From 2010 to 2015, Mr. Gordon served on the Board of Directors of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, Inc. ("LSTA") and on the LSTA's Executive Committee. He graduated Cum Laude with an A.B. in Economics from Duke University. Mr. Gordon holds FINRA Series 7 & 63 Registrations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Ms. Law is a member of Octagon’s Investment Committee and serves as a Portfolio Manager across CLOs, Separately Managed Accounts and Commingled Funds. Ms. Law joined Octagon in 2004. In addition, she helps oversee the Firm’s Structured Credit (CLO debt and equity) investment strategies. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, Ms. Law was an Investment Team Principal whose coverage areas included healthcare, industrials, financials, business services, and the Firm’s CLO debt and equity investments. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. She received her CFA Charter in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|23.43
|6.02
|3.25
