Mr. Crumrine co-founded Flaherty & Crumrine in 1983. He has managed portfolios of preferred securities since 1973 and at Flaherty & Crumrine since 1983. Mr. Crumrine is a member of the portfolio management team and is responsible for client service and marketing efforts. Mr. Crumrine earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Southern California and his M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.