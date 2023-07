Mr. Kugler earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Delaware. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. From 1993 to 2003, he held several positions at Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Miller Anderson & Sherrerd) including Head of Mutual Fund Administration and Vice President and Treasurer of the MAS Funds, Junior Associate in the Equity Department, and his last position held prior to joining Chartwell was Senior Associate and Analyst for the Large Cap Value team. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, he was an Assistant Vice President and Senior Accounting Officer at Provident Financial Processing Corporation.