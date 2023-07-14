John W. Gambla, CFA, FRM, PRM, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, he was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, he co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. John also led the research systems and infrastructure development for Nuveen HydePark Group LLC. Previously, he was a Senior Trader and Quantitative specialist at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he was responsible for trading all derivatives for the 120+ municipal mutual funds with Nuveen Asset Management. John W. Gambla, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career including: portfolio management, research, business development and strategy development. He was born in 1966 and earned a B.S. in Genetics and Developmental Biology and a B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and an MBA from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.