First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income

XFDEX | Fund

$14.02

$243 M

0.00%

1.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$243 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income

XFDEX | Fund

$14.02

$243 M

0.00%

1.93%

XFDEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    17231908
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rob Guttschow

Fund Description

XFDEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -15.2% 34.7% 90.72%
1 Yr 14.0% -9.7% 40.5% 82.47%
3 Yr 4.7%* -2.9% 12.0% 65.26%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 8.2% 92.39%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -45.1% -3.8% 22.11%
2021 5.2% -4.5% 11.4% 73.40%
2020 -5.5% -6.9% 13.1% 98.92%
2019 2.5% 1.8% 9.7% 94.57%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -29.2% 34.7% 69.07%
1 Yr 14.0% -25.4% 62.0% 62.24%
3 Yr 4.7%* -2.4% 11.9% 67.71%
5 Yr N/A* -6.4% 13.3% 92.55%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFDEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -45.1% -3.8% 22.11%
2021 5.2% -4.5% 11.4% 73.40%
2020 -5.5% -6.9% 13.1% 98.92%
2019 2.5% 1.8% 9.7% 94.57%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XFDEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFDEX Category Low Category High XFDEX % Rank
Net Assets 243 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 54.64%
Number of Holdings 81 7 1788 30.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.1 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 62.89%
Weighting of Top 10 24.88% 4.3% 87.9% 78.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFDEX % Rank
Stocks 		90.71% 0.10% 108.46% 98.97%
Cash 		9.17% -81.12% 99.90% 2.06%
Other 		0.13% -12.19% 3.61% 36.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 27.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 24.74%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 21.65%

XFDEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.07% 5.71% 16.49%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.06% 1.19% 98.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

XFDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

XFDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFDEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 1.68% 184.00% 61.11%

XFDEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFDEX Category Low Category High XFDEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 63.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFDEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFDEX Category Low Category High XFDEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.23% -1.72% 4.23% 1.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFDEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XFDEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rob Guttschow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2015

6.69

6.7%

Rob A. Guttschow, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, Mr. Guttschow was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, Mr. Guttschow co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. Previously, Mr. Guttschow was an Overlay Manager and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he developed Nuveen’s buy-side derivative desk for fixed income and equity portfolio hedging. He was born in 1968 and earned a B.S. in Materials/Ceramic Engineering and a MBA from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign.

Ben Lofthouse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2015

6.69

6.7%

"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."

John Gambla

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2015

6.69

6.7%

John W. Gambla, CFA, FRM, PRM, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, he was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, he co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. John also led the research systems and infrastructure development for Nuveen HydePark Group LLC. Previously, he was a Senior Trader and Quantitative specialist at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he was responsible for trading all derivatives for the 120+ municipal mutual funds with Nuveen Asset Management. John W. Gambla, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career including: portfolio management, research, business development and strategy development. He was born in 1966 and earned a B.S. in Genetics and Developmental Biology and a B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and an MBA from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.

Faizon Baig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Faizan Baig is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity Income Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is a co-manager on the Global Dividend and Income Builder strategy. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the firm. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Faizan was a senior global long/short equity analyst at RWC Partners generating fundamentally researched investment ideas in all sectors. Before that, he worked for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he began his career as a global equity analyst and later became a junior portfolio manager performing fundamental bottom-up analysis of companies across all sectors. In addition to generalist stock picking, he was responsible for the technology sector and advised on construction of global equity portfolios. Faizan holds a BEng degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University College London. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

