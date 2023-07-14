Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.9%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$243 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 1.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
* Annualized
|XFDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFDEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|243 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|54.64%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|7
|1788
|30.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.1 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|62.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.88%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|78.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XFDEX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.71%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|98.97%
|Cash
|9.17%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|2.06%
|Other
|0.13%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|36.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|27.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|24.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|21.65%
|XFDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|16.49%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|98.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|XFDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|XFDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XFDEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|1.68%
|184.00%
|61.11%
|XFDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFDEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|63.27%
|XFDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|XFDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XFDEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.23%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|1.04%
|XFDEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2017
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2015
6.69
6.7%
Rob A. Guttschow, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, Mr. Guttschow was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, Mr. Guttschow co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. Previously, Mr. Guttschow was an Overlay Manager and Senior Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he developed Nuveen’s buy-side derivative desk for fixed income and equity portfolio hedging. He was born in 1968 and earned a B.S. in Materials/Ceramic Engineering and a MBA from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2015
6.69
6.7%
"Ben Lofthouse is Head of Global Equity Income at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2018. Prior to this, Ben was a director and has been part of the Global Equity Income Team since joining Henderson in 2004. Additionally, he is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity Income and Global Dividend & Income strategies and has managed a range of equity income mandates since 2008. Prior to Henderson, Ben worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he started his career in 1998. Ben graduated with a BA degree (Hons) in business economics from Exeter University. He is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (CA) and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has 21 years of financial industry experience."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2015
6.69
6.7%
John W. Gambla, CFA, FRM, PRM, is a senior portfolio manager for the Alternatives Investment Team at First Trust Advisors L.P. Prior to joining First Trust in July 2011, he was co-Chief Investment Officer at the Nuveen HydePark Group LLC where he started in 2007. While at Nuveen HydePark Group LLC, he co-directed investment activities including research, product development, trading, portfolio management and performance attribution. John also led the research systems and infrastructure development for Nuveen HydePark Group LLC. Previously, he was a Senior Trader and Quantitative specialist at Nuveen Asset Management. While there, he was responsible for trading all derivatives for the 120+ municipal mutual funds with Nuveen Asset Management. John W. Gambla, has served in a variety of roles throughout his career including: portfolio management, research, business development and strategy development. He was born in 1966 and earned a B.S. in Genetics and Developmental Biology and a B.A. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign and an MBA from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Faizan Baig is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Equity Income Team at Janus Henderson Investors, a position he has held since 2020. He is a co-manager on the Global Dividend and Income Builder strategy. Before that, he was a Research Analyst at the firm. Prior to joining Henderson in 2015, Faizan was a senior global long/short equity analyst at RWC Partners generating fundamentally researched investment ideas in all sectors. Before that, he worked for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he began his career as a global equity analyst and later became a junior portfolio manager performing fundamental bottom-up analysis of companies across all sectors. In addition to generalist stock picking, he was responsible for the technology sector and advised on construction of global equity portfolios. Faizan holds a BEng degree in electrical and electronic engineering from University College London. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and has 14 years of financial industry experience.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
