Jeffrey Scott, CFA, Senior Vice President, Deputy Credit Officer, Portfolio Manager of the First Trust Portfolios L.P. Mr. Scott is Deputy Credit Officer for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team. He has extensive experience in credit analysis, product development, and product management. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Scott served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager and as a Senior Credit Analyst for Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen from October 2008 to June 2010. As Assistant Portfolio Manager, his responsibilities included assisting with portfolio construction, buy and sell decision making, and monitoring fund liquidity and leverage. Scott joined the Van Kampen Asset Management in 2005. He has approximately 18 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by State Farm Insurance Companies where he served as an Assistant Vice President in the Mutual Fund Group responsible for product development and strategy as well as a Regional Vice President for Sales for the Financial Services Division. Mr. Scott earned a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Elmhurst College and an M.B.A. with specialization in Analytical Finance and Econometrics and Statistics from the University of Chicago. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.