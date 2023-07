Paul Lukaszewski is Head of Asian Corporate Debt on the Asian Fixed Income team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Paul is also Head of Emerging Market Credit Research, the role he first assumed while based in London, and he continues to work closely with the London-based EM corporates team. Paul joined Aberdeen Asset Management via the acquisition of SWIP in 2014 where he was a Credit Analyst on the US High Yield team in New York. Paul began his investment career with Barclays Capital in 2001 where he was a member of the proprietary special situations and distressed debt investment team for 5 years. Afterwards, Paul spent 5 years working with Claren Road Asset Management and Brownstone Asset Management, two credit hedge funds based in New York. Paul graduated with an Master's degree in Business Administration from Yale University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Loyola Marymount University.