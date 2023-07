Adam McCabe is the Head of Asian Fixed Income. He joined Aberdeen via the acquisition of certain asset management businesses from Credit Suisse in 2009. Adam worked for Credit Suisse since 2001, where he was a director/investment manager responsible for the development and implementation of its Asian currency and interest rate strategies. Before that, he was a member of Credit Suisse’s Australian fixed income team, where he was responsible for interest rate and currency strategies. Adam was also Head of Fixed Income for Woori Credit Suisse Asset Management, Korea, where he was responsible for the fixed income and money market portfolio management, investment strategy and processes. Adam holds a BComm (First Class Honours and University Medal) from the University of Sydney, Australia and a Diploma in Global Finance from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.