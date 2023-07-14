Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.