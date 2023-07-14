Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

XEODX | Fund

$4.94

$229 M

0.00%

1.37%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$229 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 105.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XEODX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    43243489
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Megan Miller

Fund Description

XEODX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -23.7% 16.4% 82.19%
1 Yr 4.9% -8.9% 48.3% 22.96%
3 Yr -0.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 21.38%
5 Yr -3.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 17.06%
10 Yr -4.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 61.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -40.8% 20.6% 19.51%
2021 5.3% -21.0% 24.5% 97.27%
2020 -3.1% -24.2% 27.8% 71.50%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 87.06%
2018 -3.2% -100.0% 20.6% 96.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XEODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -23.7% 16.4% 81.12%
1 Yr 4.9% -12.8% 48.3% 21.82%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 18.34%
5 Yr -3.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 16.02%
10 Yr -4.9%* 0.9% 11.8% 58.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XEODX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.6% -40.8% 20.6% 19.51%
2021 5.3% -21.0% 24.5% 97.27%
2020 -3.1% -24.2% 27.8% 74.77%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 90.07%
2018 -3.2% -2.9% 23.1% 96.46%

NAV & Total Return History

XEODX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XEODX Category Low Category High XEODX % Rank
Net Assets 229 M 1.12 M 110 B 63.50%
Number of Holdings 424 2 10961 39.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.8 M -31.7 M 22 B 67.22%
Weighting of Top 10 19.58% 10.8% 100.0% 72.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.07%
  2. Apple Inc 2.75%
  3. Allspring Government MMkt Select 2.63%
  4. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  5. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  6. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  7. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  8. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  9. L'Oreal SA 1.77%
  10. L'Oreal SA 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XEODX % Rank
Stocks 		78.26% -45.72% 98.42% 12.53%
Bonds 		18.66% -39.76% 93.84% 66.60%
Cash 		2.71% -97.12% 185.58% 64.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.23% -0.03% 14.00% 35.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 25.49% 64.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 74.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEODX % Rank
Technology 		23.68% 0.00% 39.48% 21.23%
Financial Services 		17.80% 0.00% 30.34% 20.81%
Healthcare 		14.02% 0.00% 30.30% 15.29%
Communication Services 		11.36% 0.00% 28.59% 11.46%
Industrials 		9.18% 0.09% 32.39% 69.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.32% 0.00% 20.84% 55.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.23% 0.00% 31.85% 23.57%
Energy 		4.85% 0.00% 38.61% 36.73%
Utilities 		2.30% 0.00% 40.29% 70.28%
Basic Materials 		1.67% 0.00% 60.23% 95.54%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 90.14% 78.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEODX % Rank
US 		47.70% -4.82% 95.75% 15.24%
Non US 		30.56% -46.69% 57.06% 32.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEODX % Rank
Corporate 		86.47% 0.00% 99.90% 6.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.38% 0.10% 100.00% 62.42%
Securitized 		1.04% 0.00% 83.28% 65.34%
Derivative 		0.11% 0.00% 41.88% 20.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 46.35%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 98.64% 91.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XEODX % Rank
US 		16.83% -177.12% 87.76% 45.72%
Non US 		1.83% -39.00% 137.36% 73.28%

XEODX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XEODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.16% 2.71% 37.79%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.70% 90.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.70% 8.42%

Sales Fees

XEODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

XEODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XEODX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 105.00% 0.00% 441.00% 77.75%

XEODX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XEODX Category Low Category High XEODX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.92% 40.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XEODX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XEODX Category Low Category High XEODX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.57% -5.20% 6.33% 9.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XEODX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XEODX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Megan Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Megan Miller is a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) Analytic Investors team. She is responsible for portfolio management and trading support for derivatives-based investment strategies. Megan is involved in both research and the portfolio construction of client portfolios. Specifically, she researches new models and ways to enhance existing models used in the investment process, develops and maintains optimization inputs and volatility forecasts, and develops and maintains optimization frameworks used to create client portfolios. Megan joined Analytic Investors in 2008. She earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles and holds an MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley. Megan has earned the right to use the CFA designation.

Justin Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Justin Carr is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Justin served as an analyst for Evergreen Investments. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Justin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Vince Fioramonti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Vince Fioramonti is a senior portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Vince served as a partner at Alpha Equity Management, LLC, where he managed the firm’s international equity strategies and was responsible for its technology infrastructure. Before that, he worked with ING and its predecessor Aetna organizations as the lead portfolio manager for the Aetna International Fund. Vince began his investment industry career in 1988 with Travelers Investment Management. Vince earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Rochester. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Michael Schueller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Chris Lee is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He also served as head of high-yield trading for the WFAM U.S. High Yield Fixed Income team. Prior to this, he served as a managing director, co-portfolio manager, and head of trading for Silver Lake Credit. Preceding this, he was a senior analyst and portfolio manager for the U.S. High Yield team at WFAM.

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

