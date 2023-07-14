Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.8%
1 yr return
4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$229 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.6%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 105.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XEODX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|82.19%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|22.96%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|21.38%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|17.06%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|61.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|XEODX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|19.51%
|2021
|5.3%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|97.27%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|71.50%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|87.06%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|96.19%
|Period
|XEODX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.8%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|81.12%
|1 Yr
|4.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|21.82%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|18.34%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|16.02%
|10 Yr
|-4.9%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|58.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|XEODX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|19.51%
|2021
|5.3%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|97.27%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|74.77%
|2019
|2.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|90.07%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|96.46%
|XEODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEODX % Rank
|Net Assets
|229 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|63.50%
|Number of Holdings
|424
|2
|10961
|39.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.8 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|67.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.58%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|72.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEODX % Rank
|Stocks
|78.26%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|12.53%
|Bonds
|18.66%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|66.60%
|Cash
|2.71%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|64.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.23%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|35.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.14%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|64.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|74.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEODX % Rank
|Technology
|23.68%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|21.23%
|Financial Services
|17.80%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|20.81%
|Healthcare
|14.02%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|15.29%
|Communication Services
|11.36%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|11.46%
|Industrials
|9.18%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|69.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.32%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|55.84%
|Consumer Defense
|5.23%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|23.57%
|Energy
|4.85%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|36.73%
|Utilities
|2.30%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|70.28%
|Basic Materials
|1.67%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|95.54%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|78.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEODX % Rank
|US
|47.70%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|15.24%
|Non US
|30.56%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|32.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEODX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.47%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|6.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.38%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|62.42%
|Securitized
|1.04%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|65.34%
|Derivative
|0.11%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|20.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|46.35%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|91.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XEODX % Rank
|US
|16.83%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|45.72%
|Non US
|1.83%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|73.28%
|XEODX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|37.79%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|90.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|8.42%
|XEODX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|XEODX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XEODX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|105.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|77.75%
|XEODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEODX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|40.12%
|XEODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|XEODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XEODX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.57%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|9.15%
|XEODX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2014
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2013
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2012
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2011
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2009
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2009
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2008
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2008
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2008
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2008
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2007
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2007
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Megan Miller is a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) Analytic Investors team. She is responsible for portfolio management and trading support for derivatives-based investment strategies. Megan is involved in both research and the portfolio construction of client portfolios. Specifically, she researches new models and ways to enhance existing models used in the investment process, develops and maintains optimization inputs and volatility forecasts, and develops and maintains optimization frameworks used to create client portfolios. Megan joined Analytic Investors in 2008. She earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California, Los Angeles and holds an MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley. Megan has earned the right to use the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Justin Carr is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Justin served as an analyst for Evergreen Investments. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Justin earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Vince Fioramonti is a senior portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Vince served as a partner at Alpha Equity Management, LLC, where he managed the firm’s international equity strategies and was responsible for its technology infrastructure. Before that, he worked with ING and its predecessor Aetna organizations as the lead portfolio manager for the Aetna International Fund. Vince began his investment industry career in 1988 with Travelers Investment Management. Vince earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Rochester. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Michael (Mike) Schueller is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM as a senior investment research analyst from Strong Capital Management, where he held a similar position. Mike rejoined Strong in 2000, having left the firm to start a trust department for Community Bank & Trust in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Before that, he served as associate counsel for Strong’s legal department. Prior to this, Mike practiced law with Reinhart, Boerner, Van Deuren, Norris & Rieselbach, S.C., in Milwaukee, specializing in corporate reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions. He began his investment industry career in 1998. Mike earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Chris Lee is a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He also served as head of high-yield trading for the WFAM U.S. High Yield Fixed Income team. Prior to this, he served as a managing director, co-portfolio manager, and head of trading for Silver Lake Credit. Preceding this, he was a senior analyst and portfolio manager for the U.S. High Yield team at WFAM.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
