Connie M. Luecke joined Duff & Phelps in 1992 and serves as Senior Managing Director. Ms. Luecke is also Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Connie M. Luecke serves as co-portfolio manager of the Virtus Global Infrastructure Fund and as senior telecommunications analyst of the DNP Select Income Fund, Inc. She has been a Senior Vice President of Duff & Phelps since January 1998 and was previously Managing Director of Duff & Phelps from 1996-1998. From 1992-1995, Ms. Luecke was employed by Duff & Phelps Investment Research Co., where she served as Managing Director (1995), Vice President (1994), Assistant Vice President (1993) and Analyst (1992). Ms. Luecke concentrates her research on the global telecommunications and transportation infrastructure industries. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps, Connie was a financial valuation consultant with Coopers & Lybrand for two years and research assistant with Harris Associates L.P. for six years. She holds a BS degree from DePaul University and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.