Mr. Sparaggis, the controlling person and Chief Investment Officer of Alkeon, serves as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager and as the lead member of the Adviser’s Investment Team, and has served as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager since the Fund’s commencement of operations in March 2010. Other members of the Investment Team assist Mr. Sparaggis also serves as the portfolio manager of several other investment funds that have investment programs substantially similar to that of the Fund. From May 1995 until he established Alkeon in January 2002, Mr. Sparaggis was associated with CIBC World Markets Corp. ("CIBC WM") and its predecessor, Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., where he was a Managing Director. From January 1996 to December 2001, Mr. Sparaggis also was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Investment Advisers ("OIA"), an investment management program offered by CIBC WM, and was then responsible for OIA's MidCap Managed Account Portfolios. From 1993 until joining Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in 1995, Mr. Sparaggis was with Credit Suisse First Boston Investment Management and was responsible for security analysis and portfolio management for domestic investments, including proprietary trading on long-short equities and convertible arbitrage. Mr. Sparaggis received a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration simultaneously from the University of Massachusetts in 1993. He received an IBM Fellowship in physical sciences in 1992 and 1993. He received a Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in 1990 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the National Technical University of Athens in 1988.