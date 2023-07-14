Home
Trending ETFs

ACAP Strategic Fund

mutual fund
XCWPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.33 -0.1 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (XCAPX) Primary Other (XCWPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ACAP Strategic Fund

XCWPX | Fund

$13.33

-

0.00%

2.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

27.0%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

XCWPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 27.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ACAP Strategic Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Grant Thornton
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Takis Sparaggis

Fund Description

XCWPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCWPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 56.16%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 37.95%
3 Yr -9.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 89.15%
5 Yr 0.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 59.96%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCWPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.9% 81.6% 68.22%
2021 -7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 92.66%
2020 13.3% -13.0% 34.8% 11.94%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 20.41%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCWPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 27.0% -41.7% 64.0% 53.94%
1 Yr 19.1% -46.2% 77.9% 34.92%
3 Yr -9.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 89.01%
5 Yr 0.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 66.14%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCWPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.3% -85.9% 81.6% 68.22%
2021 -7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 92.66%
2020 13.3% -13.0% 34.8% 11.94%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 20.59%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XCWPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCWPX Category Low Category High XCWPX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 189 K 222 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 2 3509 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -1.37 M 104 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.4% 116.5% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCWPX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 50.26% 104.50% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% N/A
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -10.83% 49.73% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% N/A

XCWPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCWPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.69% 0.01% 20.29% 1.67%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.50% 99.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 40.46%

Sales Fees

XCWPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCWPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCWPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 88.93%

XCWPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCWPX Category Low Category High XCWPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 39.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCWPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCWPX Category Low Category High XCWPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.15% -6.13% 1.75% 99.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCWPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCWPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Takis Sparaggis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 07, 2014

7.9

7.9%

Mr. Sparaggis, the controlling person and Chief Investment Officer of Alkeon, serves as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager and as the lead member of the Adviser’s Investment Team, and has served as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager since the Fund’s commencement of operations in March 2010. Other members of the Investment Team assist Mr. Sparaggis also serves as the portfolio manager of several other investment funds that have investment programs substantially similar to that of the Fund. From May 1995 until he established Alkeon in January 2002, Mr. Sparaggis was associated with CIBC World Markets Corp. ("CIBC WM") and its predecessor, Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., where he was a Managing Director. From January 1996 to December 2001, Mr. Sparaggis also was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Investment Advisers ("OIA"), an investment management program offered by CIBC WM, and was then responsible for OIA's MidCap Managed Account Portfolios. From 1993 until joining Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in 1995, Mr. Sparaggis was with Credit Suisse First Boston Investment Management and was responsible for security analysis and portfolio management for domestic investments, including proprietary trading on long-short equities and convertible arbitrage. Mr. Sparaggis received a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration simultaneously from the University of Massachusetts in 1993. He received an IBM Fellowship in physical sciences in 1992 and 1993. He received a Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in 1990 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the National Technical University of Athens in 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

