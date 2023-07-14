Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
27.0%
1 yr return
19.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XCWPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|27.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|56.16%
|1 Yr
|19.1%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|37.95%
|3 Yr
|-9.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|89.15%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|59.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XCWPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|68.22%
|2021
|-7.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|92.66%
|2020
|13.3%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|11.94%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|20.41%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|XCWPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|XCWPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCWPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|189 K
|222 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|3509
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.4%
|116.5%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCWPX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|N/A
|XCWPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.69%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|1.67%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|99.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|40.46%
|XCWPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XCWPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCWPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|88.93%
|XCWPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCWPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|39.89%
|XCWPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|XCWPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCWPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.15%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|99.58%
|XCWPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$1.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 07, 2014
7.9
7.9%
Mr. Sparaggis, the controlling person and Chief Investment Officer of Alkeon, serves as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager and as the lead member of the Adviser’s Investment Team, and has served as the Fund’s principal Portfolio Manager since the Fund’s commencement of operations in March 2010. Other members of the Investment Team assist Mr. Sparaggis also serves as the portfolio manager of several other investment funds that have investment programs substantially similar to that of the Fund. From May 1995 until he established Alkeon in January 2002, Mr. Sparaggis was associated with CIBC World Markets Corp. ("CIBC WM") and its predecessor, Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., where he was a Managing Director. From January 1996 to December 2001, Mr. Sparaggis also was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Oppenheimer Investment Advisers ("OIA"), an investment management program offered by CIBC WM, and was then responsible for OIA's MidCap Managed Account Portfolios. From 1993 until joining Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. in 1995, Mr. Sparaggis was with Credit Suisse First Boston Investment Management and was responsible for security analysis and portfolio management for domestic investments, including proprietary trading on long-short equities and convertible arbitrage. Mr. Sparaggis received a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration simultaneously from the University of Massachusetts in 1993. He received an IBM Fellowship in physical sciences in 1992 and 1993. He received a Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in 1990 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the National Technical University of Athens in 1988.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
