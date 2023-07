Todd Burnside, Director, is a member of the Fundamental Active Equity division of BlackRock’s Active Equities Group. Mr. Burnside is a portfolio manager on the US Income & Value Team. Previously, he had responsibility for fundamental research coverage of US large cap equities, with a focus on the Consumer Discretionary, Financials and Telecommunications sectors. Mr. Burnside joined BlackRock in 2008. Previously, he was an analyst with Morgan Stanley Investment Management from 2003 to 2008, where he was responsible for covering US large cap industrials and consumer stocks. Prior to that, he was a software equity analyst with Prudential Securities from 1999 to 2001. He began his career as an analyst with Nasdaq-Amex in 1997. Mr. Burnside earned a BS degree in Finance from Penn State University in 1997 and an MBA degree in Finance from New York University in 2003.