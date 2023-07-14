Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

XCAFX | Fund

$16.05

$398 M

0.00%

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.0%

1 yr return

-14.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.7%

Net Assets

$398 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 121.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

XCAFX | Fund

$16.05

$398 M

0.00%

1.74%

XCAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    21881465
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gary Cheung

Fund Description

XCAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% -22.0% 21.1% 49.17%
1 Yr -14.5% -29.7% 41.4% 54.17%
3 Yr -14.1%* -27.8% 23.8% 67.59%
5 Yr -9.7%* -21.1% 17.9% 84.62%
10 Yr -3.0%* -13.4% 12.6% 84.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -40.5% 25.8% 43.36%
2021 -4.0% -28.6% 19.4% 30.28%
2020 0.7% -6.6% 33.6% 96.84%
2019 3.6% -0.5% 11.1% 82.80%
2018 -5.3% -13.1% -0.3% 53.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.0% -32.2% 31.3% 32.77%
1 Yr -14.5% -55.0% 60.3% 38.66%
3 Yr -14.1%* -24.7% 27.8% 72.38%
5 Yr -9.7%* -17.5% 13.7% 85.71%
10 Yr -3.0%* -13.4% 11.6% 89.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -40.5% 25.8% 43.36%
2021 -4.0% -28.6% 19.4% 30.28%
2020 0.7% -6.6% 33.6% 96.84%
2019 3.6% -0.5% 11.1% 82.80%
2018 -5.3% -13.1% -0.3% 67.09%

NAV & Total Return History

XCAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCAFX Category Low Category High XCAFX % Rank
Net Assets 398 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 15.83%
Number of Holdings 27 21 961 96.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 234 M 706 K 4.22 B 17.09%
Weighting of Top 10 56.69% 6.6% 81.8% 18.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 9.51%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCAFX % Rank
Stocks 		88.11% 0.00% 102.18% 98.31%
Cash 		11.89% -2.18% 11.89% 0.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 14.53%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 28.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 19.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 20.34%

XCAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.09% 20.92% 23.68%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.09% 1.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.06% 0.25% 13.04%

Sales Fees

XCAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XCAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 121.00% 4.00% 278.00% 90.11%

XCAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCAFX Category Low Category High XCAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 64.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCAFX Category Low Category High XCAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.42% -1.76% 4.74% 37.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XCAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gary Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Gary focuses on China & China A shares for our Asian Equity strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Gary was a macro equity analyst at Tudor Investment. Previously, Gary was an investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse focusing on corporate financial strategies. Gary received a B.S. summa cum laude in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.S. in financial engineering from Columbia University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Leon Sun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Leon is an investor on the Global Emerging Markets team, and the lead portfolio manager for the China strategies. Leon is also a co-portfolio manager for the Asia regional strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2021 and has 23 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a senior portfolio manager and head of investment for China and Hong Kong at Nomura Asset Management. He was also an investment analyst at Martin Currie and a credit officer at Bank of China. Leon received a B.A. in English from Shanghai International Studies University and a Msc. in finance and investment from The University of Edinburgh. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Amay Hattangadi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2021

1.1

1.1%

Amay is Managing Director of MSIM Company. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a portfolio administrator. Amay received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

