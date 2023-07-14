Leon is an investor on the Global Emerging Markets team, and the lead portfolio manager for the China strategies. Leon is also a co-portfolio manager for the Asia regional strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2021 and has 23 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a senior portfolio manager and head of investment for China and Hong Kong at Nomura Asset Management. He was also an investment analyst at Martin Currie and a credit officer at Bank of China. Leon received a B.A. in English from Shanghai International Studies University and a Msc. in finance and investment from The University of Edinburgh. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.