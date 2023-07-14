Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-6.0%
1 yr return
-14.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.7%
Net Assets
$398 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.7%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 121.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
|Period
|XCAFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.0%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|49.17%
|1 Yr
|-14.5%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|54.17%
|3 Yr
|-14.1%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|67.59%
|5 Yr
|-9.7%*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|84.62%
|10 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|84.52%
* Annualized
|XCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCAFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|398 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|15.83%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|21
|961
|96.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|234 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|17.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.69%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|18.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCAFX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.11%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|98.31%
|Cash
|11.89%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|0.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|28.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|19.83%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|20.34%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCAFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|64.17%
|XCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|XCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCAFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|37.93%
|XCAFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2007
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Gary focuses on China & China A shares for our Asian Equity strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 and has 14 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Gary was a macro equity analyst at Tudor Investment. Previously, Gary was an investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse focusing on corporate financial strategies. Gary received a B.S. summa cum laude in industrial and management engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.S. in financial engineering from Columbia University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
Leon is an investor on the Global Emerging Markets team, and the lead portfolio manager for the China strategies. Leon is also a co-portfolio manager for the Asia regional strategies. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2021 and has 23 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a senior portfolio manager and head of investment for China and Hong Kong at Nomura Asset Management. He was also an investment analyst at Martin Currie and a credit officer at Bank of China. Leon received a B.A. in English from Shanghai International Studies University and a Msc. in finance and investment from The University of Edinburgh. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2021
1.1
1.1%
Amay is Managing Director of MSIM Company. He joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has 21 years of investment experience. Previously, he was a portfolio administrator. Amay received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He holds the Charted Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
