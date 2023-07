Michael Buckius joined Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC in 1999 and is currently the firm’s Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President and a member of the Board of Managers. Mr. Buckius also serves as a co-portfolio manager for several mutual funds advised or sub-advised by the firm, in addition to the firm’s separate account strategies. As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Buckius oversees the firm’s investment management and trading functions, as well as product development and servicing individual client relationships.