Susan is a managing director and portfolio manager at John Hancock Asset Management, where she's a member of the financial institutions team. She joined the company in 1998 as a senior product manager for institutional investments and services, responsible for marketing support of the firm’s equity strategies. She joined the financial institutions team in 2004 as an investment analyst. She began her career at Fidelity Investments in 1993, where she served as a research analyst. Susan earned a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an M.S. from Brandeis University.