Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.0%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XBSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|94.85%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|92.27%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|76.79%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XBSZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|70.39%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|70.94%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|78.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|XBSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBSZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|26.07%
|Number of Holdings
|298
|10
|397
|2.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|724 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|33.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.93%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|90.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBSZX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.59%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|100.00%
|Other
|26.87%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|0.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.84%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|0.42%
|Cash
|1.70%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|35.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|92.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBSZX % Rank
|Technology
|77.47%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|31.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.21%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|22.88%
|Communication Services
|10.15%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|38.14%
|Industrials
|2.17%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|40.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|92.37%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|94.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|95.34%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|97.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|92.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|93.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|92.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XBSZX % Rank
|US
|43.56%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|97.03%
|Non US
|25.03%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|12.71%
|XBSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|30.30%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|97.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|XBSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|XBSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XBSZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|16.30%
|XBSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBSZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|94.07%
|XBSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XBSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|XBSZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.25%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|85.65%
|XBSZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Tony Kim is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Artisan Partners from 2006 to 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2019
2.93
2.9%
CFA ,Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2010 McClements joined BlackRock following the merger with SSRM in 2005. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was vice president of SSRM's Quantitative Strategies Group where one of his responsibilities was implementing different option strategies on various equity accounts since 2004. Prior to joining SSRM, McClements was a vice president at Deutsche Asset Management where he was a derivative, program and FX trader. From 1998 to 2001, he was also a portfolio manager for the ProEquity Fund Series.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Christopher M. Accettella, Director since 2008, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008,is a member of the Fundamental Equity platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is a trader responsible for executing equity derivatives and options trades. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2005, Mr. Accettella was an institutional sales trader with American Technology Research. From 2001 to 2003, he was with Deutsche Asset Management where he was responsible for derivatives and program trading. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the Pacific Basin Equity Group at Scudder Investments Singapore Limited. Mr. Accettella began his investment career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst in the European Equity group of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. Mr. Accettella earned a BA degree in economics and Asian studies from Colgate University in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Reid Menge，董事，是贝莱德主动股票投资团队成员 Menge先生是科技股票投资组合的联席投资经理，负责科技板块的研究。在2014年加入贝莱德之前，Menge先生担任瑞银股票研究部的联席董事，负责全球科技板块的研究。2006年至2009年，他担任花旗集团的投资研究分析师，负责全球软件子板块的研究。2003年至2006年，Menge先生是Prudential Equity Group的成员，负责研究企业软件子板块。Menge先生于2001年在瑞士信贷第一波士顿开始其投资生涯，担任固定收益销售分析师。Menge先生于2001年获得康奈尔大学历史学士学位。
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
