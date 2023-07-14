Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

mutual fund
XBSZX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.88 -0.03 -0.14%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
(XBSZX) Primary
XBSZX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.88 -0.03 -0.14%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
(XBSZX) Primary
XBSZX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.88 -0.03 -0.14%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
(XBSZX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

XBSZX | Fund

$21.88

$2 B

0.00%

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II

XBSZX | Fund

$21.88

$2 B

0.00%

1.31%

XBSZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    78538036
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Kim

Fund Description

XBSZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -29.2% 72.6% 94.85%
1 Yr -3.3% -40.8% 65.2% 92.27%
3 Yr -6.6%* -40.5% 27.8% 76.79%
5 Yr N/A* -30.6% 25.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.7% -73.9% 35.7% 87.11%
2021 0.1% -25.6% 45.1% 64.73%
2020 22.7% 1.8% 60.0% 5.19%
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XBSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -54.1% 72.3% 70.39%
1 Yr -3.3% -62.3% 65.2% 70.94%
3 Yr -6.6%* -40.5% 36.7% 78.04%
5 Yr N/A* -30.6% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XBSZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -49.7% -73.9% 35.7% 87.11%
2021 0.1% -25.6% 45.1% 64.73%
2020 22.7% 1.8% 60.0% 5.19%
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

XBSZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XBSZX Category Low Category High XBSZX % Rank
Net Assets 2 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 26.07%
Number of Holdings 298 10 397 2.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 724 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 33.05%
Weighting of Top 10 28.93% 7.6% 100.0% 90.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  2. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  3. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  4. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  5. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  6. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  7. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  8. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  9. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%
  10. Project Kafka Ordinary 5.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XBSZX % Rank
Stocks 		68.59% 68.59% 100.53% 100.00%
Other 		26.87% -1.08% 26.87% 0.42%
Preferred Stocks 		2.84% 0.00% 2.84% 0.42%
Cash 		1.70% -0.53% 15.91% 35.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 92.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBSZX % Rank
Technology 		77.47% 2.80% 100.00% 31.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.21% 0.00% 32.97% 22.88%
Communication Services 		10.15% 0.00% 97.05% 38.14%
Industrials 		2.17% 0.00% 38.68% 40.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 92.37%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 94.07%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 95.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 97.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 92.37%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 93.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 92.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XBSZX % Rank
US 		43.56% 19.45% 100.53% 97.03%
Non US 		25.03% 0.00% 80.40% 12.71%

XBSZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XBSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.08% 3.60% 30.30%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.03% 1.95% 97.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XBSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XBSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XBSZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.69% 281.00% 16.30%

XBSZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XBSZX Category Low Category High XBSZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 94.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XBSZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XBSZX Category Low Category High XBSZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.25% -2.30% 2.08% 85.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XBSZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XBSZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Tony Kim is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Artisan Partners from 2006 to 2013.

Kyle McClements

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2019

2.93

2.9%

CFA ,Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2010 McClements joined BlackRock following the merger with SSRM in 2005. Prior to joining BlackRock, he was vice president of SSRM's Quantitative Strategies Group where one of his responsibilities was implementing different option strategies on various equity accounts since 2004. Prior to joining SSRM, McClements was a vice president at Deutsche Asset Management where he was a derivative, program and FX trader. From 1998 to 2001, he was also a portfolio manager for the ProEquity Fund Series.

Christopher Accettella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 26, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Christopher M. Accettella, Director since 2008, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008,is a member of the Fundamental Equity platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is a trader responsible for executing equity derivatives and options trades. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2005, Mr. Accettella was an institutional sales trader with American Technology Research. From 2001 to 2003, he was with Deutsche Asset Management where he was responsible for derivatives and program trading. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the Pacific Basin Equity Group at Scudder Investments Singapore Limited. Mr. Accettella began his investment career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst in the European Equity group of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. Mr. Accettella earned a BA degree in economics and Asian studies from Colgate University in 1997.

Reid Menge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Reid Menge，董事，是贝莱德主动股票投资团队成员 Menge先生是科技股票投资组合的联席投资经理，负责科技板块的研究。在2014年加入贝莱德之前，Menge先生担任瑞银股票研究部的联席董事，负责全球科技板块的研究。2006年至2009年，他担任花旗集团的投资研究分析师，负责全球软件子板块的研究。2003年至2006年，Menge先生是Prudential Equity Group的成员，负责研究企业软件子板块。Menge先生于2001年在瑞士信贷第一波士顿开始其投资生涯，担任固定收益销售分析师。Menge先生于2001年获得康奈尔大学历史学士学位。

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×