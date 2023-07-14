Christopher M. Accettella, Director since 2008, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2005 to 2008,is a member of the Fundamental Equity platform within BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group. He is a trader responsible for executing equity derivatives and options trades. Prior to joining BlackRock in 2005, Mr. Accettella was an institutional sales trader with American Technology Research. From 2001 to 2003, he was with Deutsche Asset Management where he was responsible for derivatives and program trading. Prior to that, he was a senior associate in the Pacific Basin Equity Group at Scudder Investments Singapore Limited. Mr. Accettella began his investment career in 1997 as a portfolio analyst in the European Equity group of Scudder Kemper Investments, Inc. Mr. Accettella earned a BA degree in economics and Asian studies from Colgate University in 1997.